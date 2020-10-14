COVID-19 lockdowns should be eliminated
To The Courier-Post:
While a congressional committee asks Judge Amy Coney Barrett ridiculous questions that have nothing to do with her performance as a judge, churches are being forced to close and pastors and members are fined and jailed, and in Chicago one church was threatened with being declared “a nuisance” and being bulldozed in.
California, Michigan, Maine, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and Illinois are among those states whose dictatorial governors have enacted policies completely against the First Amendment of the Constitution.
They do this under the false narrative that it “promotes health safety.”
And it’s all a lie.
I am not an “anti-vaxxer” nor am I an “anti-masker” but it’s time to confront “research” with some common sense. If you think the paper “surgical masks” do any good, find a box of them and read what it says on the end of the box. It may say something like this: “This product is an ear-loop mask. This product is not a respirator, and will not provide any protection against COVID-19 or other viruses or contaminates.”
Why are we not told to wear masks during flu season?
It seems that washing our hands and “coughing into our elbows” is just as effective in preventing COVID as it is in preventing the flu. In severe flu outbreaks in the past, schools have closed to be disinfected, then opened back up. No doubt it has happened somewhere, but I do not recall a business ever closing because of a flu outbreak.
In a large part of the country, snow causes more closings than any disease.
Now the World Health Organization has asked countries including the United Kingdom and America to “end lock-downs” because it does more harm than good.
Anyone, of any age, with a pre-existing health condition should be wary of exposure to COVID-19. But for most of us, we need to stop living in fear.
Myron Blaine
Hannibal