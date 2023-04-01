Here is what your Ralls County 911 – Emergency Services Board has accomplished for you and Ralls County. This was achieved as a real team effort. The safety and lives of all our Ralls County residents and all first responders has always been the corner stone of your Ralls County 911 Emergency Services Board.

We joined efforts with Lewis and Marion counties to form a consolidated regional 911 Emergency Communications Center, following recommendations from the state of Missouri Legislature.

