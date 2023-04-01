Here is what your Ralls County 911 – Emergency Services Board has accomplished for you and Ralls County. This was achieved as a real team effort. The safety and lives of all our Ralls County residents and all first responders has always been the corner stone of your Ralls County 911 Emergency Services Board.
We joined efforts with Lewis and Marion counties to form a consolidated regional 911 Emergency Communications Center, following recommendations from the state of Missouri Legislature.
We reduced the sales tax burden temporarily on Ralls County taxpayers by reducing the cost of providing 911 services to zero for two or more years. Saving taxpayers over a million dollars or more.
We provided funding assistance to upgrade all public safety vehicles to an AVL (Automatic Vehicle Locating) system tracking all units on a GIS map to help them find locations quicker and provide safety to those responders.
We funded the migration from decades old conventional radios to the new digital P-25 statewide interoperable communications network.
We are providing fully staffed and trained public safety telecommunications, who are certified in emergency medical and fire dispatching protocols.
We have moved operations into a hardened consolidated Public Safety Answering Point that is protected against natural and man-made hazards.
We have relieved the taxpayer from the burden of the 911, poor functioning, non-hardened building and its ongoing costs for repairs.
We are providing next generation 911 services to Ralls County residents at no cost for upgrades or expenses for the next five years due to state grants.
We have adopted many new life saving technologies such as Rapid SOS and Prepared Live.
It has been a privileged to be the secretary and active member of your Ralls County 911 Emergency Services Board.
Ralls County 911 Emergency Services Board
