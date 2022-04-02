To The Courier-Post:
On April 5, 2022, Scott Hawes has my vote for Hannibal School Board. Scott has never let me down when I’ve asked for help reaching out to someone in need of support or guidance. Families, single parents, the elderly and even those struggling with addiction have had a chance to better themselves. He’s a smiling face who truly cares for all no matter where they’re at and no matter the label they've been given. He’s had a kind heart toward foster children, and I admire his willingness to reach out to the children in our elementary schools through the mentor programs. I believe he feels the same as I do that everyone should be offered the chance to better themselves. Scott is for people. All people. He’s a good listener & he is honest. He’s law-abiding and does things with his conscience while asking for wisdom. I feel he’ll work as a board member in these same ways he’s been a father, coach, shepherd and friend. I feel people like Scott work to better whatever they are a part of to the best of their ability. He’s shown his interest already in our community and has worked to show love and care to the southside of Hannibal. I’d like to see Scott have the opportunity to make a difference in an even broader way for our community. Our schools, their staff, the children and their families could benefit from the qualities Scott has to offer and is willing to share.
Kim Evans
Hannibal
