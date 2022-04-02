To The Courier-Post:
School boards across America have become the target of polarizing national issues. Political partisanship has little to do with maintaining and building better local schools.
Activist groups, such as Citizens Renewing America, promote polarization by suggesting that parents object about (XYZ) their children might be learning, without evidence that (XYZ) is actually being taught in their schools. In other words, object to (XYZ), whether it is relevant, or not, even if it results in divisive debates.
There are things about which patrons of the Hannibal School District disagree, but we can all agree on the pivotal, and often difficult, role of our school board, and the importance of voting in the school board election on Tuesday, April 5. Every vote counts.
Incumbents who have faithfully served warrant re-election. Their advocacy for quality education, along with their board knowledge and experience, are vital to the success of the district and its students.
See you at the polls on Tuesday, April 5.
John Schafer
Hannibal
