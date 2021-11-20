To The Courier-Post:
My thoughts on why I'm thankful this 2021. I'm thankful for all who serve or have served in our military to give me the freedoms I enjoy. I'm thankful for being able to call the United States of America my home and country, where the American dream is still alive amid all the challenges we face. I'm thankful for my home state of Missouri, where people are treated like family; my hometown, Hannibal, the most patriotic city in the state and for their love of veterans, a place where city and country meet, and life is serene. I give thanks for my wonderful wife and daughters, who love me despite of my weaknesses, my father, who raised me in a Godly home, my brothers and sisters, friends and family, who encouraged me; my employer who allowed me to provide for my family; my health and the health of my family. I'm thankful for a God who loves me so much that he made the ultimate sacrifice and sent his son to die on the cross for my sins.
I'm thankful for the abundant life given to me through Christ. I'm thankful that I live in a country where I can stand hand-in-hand with people of different beliefs and religions, and we can freely show our love and respect for one another.
As we close 2021, and this holiday season, remember the service men and women who are every day people who have dared to answer the call to serve. Say a prayer for that great word freedom.
Jess Ornelas
Hannibal
