To The Courier-Post:
It’s been interesting reading about the proposed property tax increase to support Maple Lawn, Marion County’s failing nursing home. Perhaps most interesting was what wasn’t reported. There was no mention of the mismanagement, including almost an entire year of unpaid payroll taxes in 2018. There was no mention of the borderline fraud, such as money that was withheld from employees’ paychecks but not remitted for Social Security, Medicare, and 401(k) payments. There was also no mention of the gross inefficiencies: As a former administrator at a similar-sized facility in Illinois, which also had 18 independent-living apartments, there were three full-time people in the office; during my brief tenure at Maple Lawn, there were twice that number.
