Hannibal has a stormwater problem after a century of neglect. Good on the city council and HPBW for trying to address the issue. It will take a ton of money to fix, which almost certainly means an onerous tax increase of some kind.
The latest proposal, a property tax of $567.15 per acre would cost me, on my tiny lot, a significant but affordable increase. At first thought, such a tax on land area, rather than on assessed value, might seem the most equitable. The more land one owns, the more rain water runs off it into the storm sewer, so the more one should pay, right? Well, not so fast, if you please.
Most stormwater runoff comes from impermeable surfaces like roofs, streets and parking lots. There are many large lots, especially old homesteads that suffer the misfortune of being inside city limits. They are not ostentatious luxury estates. They are plain working people’s homes with an acre or more of land. Unpaved land with grass, gardens or better yet, trees or ponds, sucks up rain and reduces the load on the stormwater system. Perversely, these homeowners would be hit with a ruinous tax levy on land that is reducing the stormwater problem. Let’s rethink this tax proposal.
