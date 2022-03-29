To The Courier-Post:
I am writing to endorse Anna Lemon for the Hannibal School Board. Anna will be a strong voice for this community. One that will ask tough questions and stand up for what matters most to ensure a bright future for our children.
Anna has the confidence and courage to speak out about her concerns and engage others in conversations about theirs. This communication is important and leads to transparency. Many times Anna has taken the initiative and spoken out about masks, procedures for putting heat sensors at Hannibal Middle School to prevent vaping, and why retiring teachers were initially denied the Early Retirement Incentive option, and much more. She does the research, listens to the community’s concerns, and uses common sense and critical thinking to guide her decisions.
Anna is ready to tackle the hard issues our district may face. The past two years have taught this community the need to be prepared for changes and challenges ahead. Board members should, of course, be respectful, civil, and a generally nice person. But, we need to expect more from a board member. We need members who are strong, willing to listen and work hard, and be a leader in creating a vision and policies that are fitting for the needs of the Hannibal Public School District. Anna Lemon would be that type of board member.
Anna has shown me she has placed a high priority on becoming involved in our schools. She attends all school board meetings, she is a substitute teacher in our district, and is actively engaged in the education of her daughter who attends Hannibal High School.
Anna Lemon is the type of member we need on the Hannibal Board of Education. She has earned my respect and my vote on April 5, 2022.
Gail Park
Hannibal
