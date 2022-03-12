To The Courier Post:
My husband, Tracy, and I are writing to endorse Anna Lemon for the Hannibal School Board. Over the past 20 years, we have interacted with Anna in many capacities. For one, I have taught all of her children in my ninth grade English class. Her children are respectful, hardworking, and intelligent. As we know, this does not happen by accident — Anna is a great mom! Not only do we respect her as a mother, but also as an advocate for students, parents, and teachers in our school district. By definition, the word truthful means "actively making known all of the truths of a matter". This adjective applies to Anna Lemon. She is a strong communicator. Her presence on the Hannibal School Board will generate healthy discussions on all issues. Personally, Anna was a huge support for us in our successful effort to request that the December board meeting decision to discontinue the Early Separation Program be rescinded. Furthermore, her knowledge of the Sunshine Law will keep meetings in open session when legally possible which will increase transparency and restore trust. Please cast your vote for Anna Lemon for the Hannibal School Board. She will be a strong voice for the students, parents, and teachers of the Hannibal.
Tracy and Kay Rademan
Hannibal
