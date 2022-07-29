While reading the local candidate's profiles in the July 20 Hannibal Courier Post there were two noticeable distinctions about Donna Goodin, candidate for Marion County Collector, which set her apart from the other two candidates. Donna has some background in both business education and in applying that education.
These seem to be clearly relevant attributes to bring to the Collector's office. The other distinction that caught my attention is that, while all of the candidates have expressed great interest in serving the residents of Marion County well, Donna has mentioned specifics about what that might mean. While all who have committed themselves to that task of running for an office are appreciated (because it's a LOT of work) a decision to select a more 'prepared' candidate to become the county collector became easier after reading the profiles published in that July 20th paper.
