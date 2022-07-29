To the Voters of Marion County:
I have seen many accolades about Eric Jones, Lyndon Bode, and Donna Goodin. All three are asking for our vote (to be hired) for Marion County Collector. We are fortunate to have such great people running for this office. They are all married and devoted to their families, are all active in the community and have served it well. They are educated, they are church goers, and are all good people. But, this is not a popularity contest. We are electing (hiring) a person to collect and manage Marion County tax revenues which is a $40 million dollar business with a salary of $81,000. In my opinion, Donna Goodin is the clear choice for Marion County Collector. Why? Experience matters.
