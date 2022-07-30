To The Courier-Post:

I have known David Lomax since I first opened my veterinary practice here in the 1970’s. He is a man of high integrity with a wide background, nearly all in the public service in one way or another. I have observed that this has guided his leadership in his tenure as Commissioner. It is very obvious that he is looking out for the County’s best interests and not simply his own.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.