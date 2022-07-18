To the Courier-Post:
On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, you have the opportunity to vote for candidates for the Marion County Circuit Clerk, District I. I have worked in the office for over 27 years and have been the elected Circuit Clerk for District I since January 2007. This office is a very important part of the judicial system in our county and needs someone with integrity, hardworking, caring and knowledge of the workings of this office.
Both candidates running for the office are hardworking, caring and honest people but there is only one that has the knowledge and experience to handle this job.
That is why, as the retiring Circuit Clerk, I am endorsing Cheryl Damron, Republican Candidate for Circuit Clerk, District I.
Cheryl Damron has worked in the Marion County Circuit Clerk’s Office, District II in Hannibal for 8 years and has performed the many duties this office requires such as working with the judges, attorneys and individuals that come to Court. She has handled the filings for the court records, managed the numerous funds that are processed daily, supervised and trained staff.
Cheryl Damron is a resident of Marion County and has been an active member of our community.
So, I would encourage you to vote for Cheryl Damron on August 2, 2022.
Valerie Munzlinger, Marion County Circuit Clerk, District I
