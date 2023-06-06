Adapting to change requires one to be flexible and ready when a new situation arises.
Missouri River Regional Library followed that path this week when facing a new state rule that requires public libraries to allow a minor’s parents or guardians to decide what materials their children can access at a library.
The new rule, which went into effect Tuesday, is intended to prevent youths under 18 from accessing “obscene” materials at public libraries. The public libraries must have a written policy defining what materials are “age-appropriate,” keep non-appropriate materials and displays out of areas designated for minors and post whether events and presentations are suitable for some or all age groups.
This rule, which was proposed by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, would deny state funding to any of the state’s 160 public libraries that failed to submit a written policy by July 31.
The rule covers all funds distributed through the State Library, a branch of Ashcroft’s office. This year, that would be $4.5 million for direct aid, as well as $3.35 million for computer networks, $3.1 million to support access to materials available online and $4.1 million in anticipated federal library grants, according to the Missouri Independent.
“As the keeper of the funds, they have to make an application for those grants through our office,” JoDonn Chaney, spokesman for Ashcroft, told the Independent. “They have always had steps to follow.”
The rule doesn’t specify any particular structure for any library to follow, Chaney said.
“What Secretary Ashcroft is saying is, ‘You guys need a policy, you write that policy, and have it in place for people to see,’” Chaney told the Independent. “We are not saying what you have to put in the policy, just that you have to have it accessible, and have a way for parents to challenge the policy.”
But let’s be clear, the new rule represents a big change for the state’s libraries and lays before them a huge change in mindset.
“It is a big change because we’ve always just assumed that parents are responsible for their children’s library use,” said Angie Bayne, assistant director of public services at MRRL.
The new policy requiring parental consent won’t be “a big deal” for young children since parents usually go to the library with them. But for independent teenage users, it could have a “really impact.”
Faced with the quickly approaching deadline, MRRL is going to expire all accounts associated with users under 18 in June. The accounts will be reactivated after the library has received parental consent forms for those under 18.
If parents and guardians indicate on the form they do not allow their children to check out library material unaccompanied, the library’s system will notify staff that those minors must be with a parent when checking out materials.
MRRL decided to adopt this new measure because it is “probably the most efficient way” to get parental permission from the library’s thousands of underage users, Bayne said.
Change is rarely an easy task, and how one adapts to change often determines success going forward.
MRRL is to be commended for its thoughtful and transparent efforts to meet the requirements of the new law, while minimizing the impact on parents and their young readers.
