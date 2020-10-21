WITH THE November election less than two weeks away a particularly puzzling crime wave continues as political signs are stolen or defaced.
It’s not a new development. Political signs are targeted, seemingly, in every election cycle. Both major political parties see signs stolen from yards, empty lots, right of ways near highways and just about anywhere else they’re placed.
Let’s be clear. These are crimes. In some cases it’s simple theft. In others it’s vandalism. Most of the perpetrators also trespass in order to reach the signs. Thieves or vandals are risking fines or possible jail time.
One of the most vexing things about sign thefts or vandalism is that these crimes don’t really accomplish anything of value for the perpetrators.
Does anybody believe that the removal of a sign is going to somehow convince voters not to vote for that candidate or cause? If a property owner has agreed to allow the sign placement, surely they already agree with the sign’s purpose — or at least don’t oppose it.
Will the lack of that sign somehow sway passersby to an opposing viewpoint? That seems unlikely.
In one instance a large number of political signs along U.S. 24 was vandalized in several Northeast Missouri counties. A landowner in Monroe County captured photographic evidence of a woman, whose home is located nearly 100 miles to the south, who was placing a sign for an opposing candidate in front of the original sign.
When confronted, the woman tried to convince the property owner that she innocently assumed the defaced sign was for “her candidate” and she was simply trying to replace it with another. Never mind that she didn’t know the property owner and had no permission to be on that property.
Later, when contacted by a reporter, the woman wanted to talk about her rights. No, she didn’t have the right to be on that property. No, she didn’t have the owner’s permission to be there. But we’re glad she brought up the topic of constitutional rights.
Putting up political signs is indeed a First Amendment right. It’s a form of free speech. Those who steal signs or destroy them are attempting to deprive the sign owners of their right to express their opinion.
Is that the vision of America that sign thieves and defacers believe will appeal to voters?
The November 3 General Election is rapidly approaching. Many people are passionate about their preferred candidates or issues. That’s to be expected.
What should be intolerable to people of every political stripe is a willingness by some to perform criminal acts in an effort to deny the property rights and free speech rights of others.
And for those who want to safeguard their property and signs, there are inexpensive and inconspicuous video cameras that can provide law enforcement with the evidence needed to prosecute criminals.
Voting rights are among the most cherished of rights for American citizens. We may disagree on which candidate or cause should win. Let’s agree that breaking the law in pursuit of a political win is not acceptable.