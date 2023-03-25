We used to want to be just like our favorite celebrities. Televisions and movie screens showcased the glamour and persona of the stars, and we became a generation of copycats. From Farah-ish hair to Twiggy-like anorexia; our identities wore a mishmash of fickle style and shallow substance.
Nancy Sinatra strutted across Ed Sullivan’s stage in high-heeled boots made for anything but walking, and footwear soared to rebellious heights as sexy symbols of feminine independence.
Goldie Hawn’s ‘Sock-it-to-Me’ micro-mini dress flirted along her thighs on ‘Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-in’, and the world hiked up its decency to emulate the look.
Conway Twitty crooned about those ‘Tight-Fittin’ Jeans’; we wriggled into denim and added our silhouettes to the throng of cultural clones.
We didn’t just want to look like the stars. We wanted to BE like them. We studied slick-covered magazines to learn glossy tidbits of their personal lives. ‘In depth’ interviews gave us glimpses of their beliefs and causes; we picked up our picket signs and followed along.
Our favorite celebrities could do no wrong; nobody would dare step on the ‘Blue-Suede Shoes’ of their carefully air-brushed examples.
The world changed, and so did our ‘need to know’. Nothing prepared us for the fissures of celebrity scandal that began etching across tattling tabloids and ‘tell-all’ television and website reports, compromising the integrity of those icons we had worshipped.
One by one, our stars began plummeting from lofty heights. Sins splattered across their once-granite reputations like pigeon droppings on shiny statues, and our wide-eyed adoration blinked in horror.
Who slipped from the pedestal first? Elvis’ fatal penchant for prescription drugs hit us like a ton of bathroom tiles. O.J.’s arrest broadcast its scandalous shame to a generation of football fans.
Politicians embarrass themselves with their conduct and commit crimes that compromise our Constitution.
Closet doors were flung open on shadowy secrets, exposing the sexual aberrations and social sins of people we thought were as faithful, loyal, and true as every slash of Zorro’s signature initial.
After decades of celebrity worship, we are starting to understand that the people who are truly worthy of our admiration live in the same world we do. Most are ordinary people of limited public exposure—whose clothing and hairstyles are like ours, and whose goals are similar to those to which we aspire—but whose wealth of contributions to our society far outshine the frailty of their humanity.
Our hero-hungry eyes should look within the scope of our own neighborhoods for lives and values are worthy of emulation:
Parents who raise their children with loving discipline and gentle sincerity. Leaders who stand for something and remain committed to that cause. Health care workers who risk their lives and families to treat those ravaged with disease.
Pastors and religious leaders who bear the burden of serving God and man amid the actions of others who betrayed that trust.
These everyday people, whose lives are not featured on any newscast and whose daily actions often go unnoticed, are showing us what true celebrity is.
They are our best examples of praise-worthy interest and emulation.
