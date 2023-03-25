Robin

We used to want to be just like our favorite celebrities. Televisions and movie screens showcased the glamour and persona of the stars, and we became a generation of copycats. From Farah-ish hair to Twiggy-like anorexia; our identities wore a mishmash of fickle style and shallow substance.

Nancy Sinatra strutted across Ed Sullivan’s stage in high-heeled boots made for anything but walking, and footwear soared to rebellious heights as sexy symbols of feminine independence.

