AUTUMN HAS arrived and with it trees are sporting a wide variety of colors that make driving and sightseeing a pleasure.
Motorists who may be enjoying nature’s beauty also are urged to watch for added traffic dangers that increase in the fall.
Slow moving farm equipment is on the roads as harvest season continues. This is by no means a complaint. Agriculture is the largest industry and economic engine in Missouri. All parts of the economy depend on farms and producers who are dependent on the use gravel roads and farm-to-market routes.
In 2019, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 193 farm equipment traffic crashes across the state, killing three people and injuring 64. A majority of the crashes involved vehicles striking the rear of the slower moving farm implements.
In a news release sent this month, Capt. John J. Hotz of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said that Missouri law allows agricultural machinery and implements to be operated on state highways between the hours of sunset and sunrise for agricultural purposes provided they are equipped with the required lighting. All-terrain vehicles being used for farming can only travel on highways during daylight hours and must be equipped with lights, a bicycle flag, and a “slow-moving vehicle” emblem. Anyone under the age of 18 must wear a safety helmet when operating an ATV.
Hotz urges drivers of passenger vehicles and tractor-trailers to be patient.
“Wait to pass until you have a clear view of the road ahead and there is no oncoming traffic. Never pass on a hill or curve. Collisions commonly occur when a motorist tries to pass a left-turning farm vehicle. A tractor that appears to be pulling to the right side of the road to let motorists pass, may be preparing to make a wide left turn,” Hotz said.
Wildlife also is more active at this time of year and presents another danger for drivers.
“Deer/vehicle collisions are at their peak from mid-October through the end of November,” said Natalie Roark, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s maintenance director. “Shorter days mean motorists are driving on dark roads when deer are more active, which leads to a larger number of crashes involving deer and other wildlife.”
Robert Hemmelgarn, a spokesman from the Missouri Department of Conservation said deer activity picks up during the mating season, which is underway.
“Deer are in the rut right now, so they are less aware of their surroundings,” Hemmelgarn said. He said that puts more pressure on drivers to be aware of their surroundings.
“Deer are social animals and where there’s one there tend to be more,” Hemmelgarn said.
Statistics from auto insurance companies indicate that Missouri ranks 17th in the nation for potential deer collisions. One recent report estimated that the chances of a Missouri driver hitting a deer this year are 1 in 117. That compares to 1 in 164 odds for the nation. The national average cost for repairs after a collision with a deer is $4,000.
The usual safety procedures can help keep drivers and their passengers out of harm’s way.
Driving speeds should be reduced on rural roads, especially near curves and hills that could hide machinery or wildlife. Drivers should avoid the use of phones or other distractions. Safety belts can save lives.