"It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s Super Connor!”
He swooped in from the couch with his red cape flapping from behind and the lamp swooning at his thud landing. Evil lurked everywhere as he buzzed around the house at barely 2 years old fighting invisible bad guys, and sometimes the dog, with an empty paper towel roll and an old Muppet towel tied around his neck.
I don’t know if he can one day list it on his work history, but Connor’s first job title was superhero.
He took this role seriously as he mimicked moves from favorite cartoons, but most important was choosing the costume from a growing collection of superhero Halloween costumes and thrift store finds littering the bottom of his closet. His crime fighting usually started right after breakfast when he suited up for the day, and hit the ground running as soon as his favorite red cape hit the floor.
Let me tell you, that cape meant something to him as he sorted bad guys from good guys. He knew exactly who to fight, because the bad guys used their powers for darkness — and, well, sometimes it was (and still is) me, depending on my answer to “Mom, can I (insert whatever he wants here)?”
Super Connor fought for the betterment of society (or for ice cream or whatever) and he was proud to wear that cape, because he knew that capes aren’t for the weak.
They flap in the wind of danger and take flight at the cry of distress.
Capes are for those willing to risk it all for the greater good and fly into the face of peril to save the day. Although for serious superheroes like Super Connor, capes held on by Velcro strips caused problems. They were hard to attach and sometimes fell off.
It is a problem that many little superheroes face.
My brave superhero was often thrown to the floor in fits of fury, infuriated by loose capes falling off right in the middle of fighting a bad guy.
This made saving the day stressful for everyone involved.
Also, every mother of a little superhero knows that saving the day is messy, because superheroes are slobs. Super Connor tore through the house after imaginary nemesis while ransacking living rooms and flying over furniture. Then at pick-up time his superpowers were suddenly disabled as he collapsed to the floor without the ability to use his arms.
Clean-up time often forced him to turn to the dark side. Captain America once threw a shoe at me when I nicely requested he pick up his Legos.
Here is another problem: superhero costumes are hard to wash.
Little knobs and buttons sometimes fall off during the spin cycle.
Once when he suited up, Iron Man discovered a gaping hole right where his glowing chest plate was supposed to be. If you know anything about Iron Man — which I do now — that is a very important part of the suit; it connects right to his heart and keeps it pumping.
So, Iron man died right there on the living room floor. He fell into a lifeless pile next to the couch.
That’s right, friends. I killed Iron man.
Someone once said that with great power comes great responsibility, and laundering a superhero’s closet is a powerful thing. One day, though, I noticed my laundry basket was no longer overflowing with capes or web spinning gloves, and then I realized that I'm fighting a losing battle with an enemy of my own.
For there is no stopping a mother’s greatest nemesis: time.
The ticking clock of his childhood is my greatest enemy as he climbs grade levels, learns new ideas and reaches for his dreams.
In September, after he passes the test, Connor will take off on his own behind the wheel as a 16-year-old who isn't fully grown but old enough to have a job, make certain life decisions and hopefully good choices.
Maybe his work history as a superhero has prepared him for the real world but as he spreads his wings, Super Connor will learn that good and evil in the real world isn’t always that easy to sort through and can’t be warded off with an empty paper towel roll.
