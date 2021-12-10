Standing behind the cash register, my coworker looked at me with burning eyes.
"Do you really believe there's a man up in the sky who loves me?"
He was one of my favorites to work with. And only in my early 20s, he was in one of the groups I usually ran around with after work.
It was a slow day and the light and easy conversation that drifted between us took a dark turn when I mentioned my faith.
"I believe in God," I countered. Somewhat shaky in my delivery, because confrontation of any kind was (and is) extremely hard for me.
He laughed. It was an angry laugh — one laced with anger and pain that I never knew existed in my friend.
"God is stupid."
Honestly, I could barely stomach that sentence and struggle to type it out now. He went on to say more that I won't repeat but it felt like knives straight to my chest.
There is doubting. There is debating. But this was different — it was blasphemy.
Ringing up a few customers here and there with shaking hands, I stayed silent. He went to do his floor work and I continued doing the cigarette count.
Part of me thought it was over and I could just move on with a few jokes and never broach the subject again. Because honestly, I'm usually all about the easy way out.
"Be careful," he yelled from the mop. "Your God is probably mad you for touching all those smokes. You'll go to Hell right along with me."
Right there in that little Pick-A-Dilly, a line had been drawn in the sand. I could choose this friendship or I could choose God.
"He's not just my God," I told him. "He's yours too. Whether you want Him to be or not and whether you accept it or not. One day every knee will bow."
He looked at me for a moment and then told me what I could go do with myself. The rest of the night was awkward but you know what I felt?
Freedom.
My heart soared that He gave me the strength to stand up for Him. At the same time, my heart ached knowing the anger this friend felt toward a God I knew loved him so.
I look around today and see a society in the same plight. People are angry at a God who loves them so much. People are thrashing against the same loving hand that knitted them in the womb.
It hurts to see, but lines are being drawn in the sand. Friends, we have to choose who we will serve.
Truth is, you might lose friends. You might lose worldly gain. But your gain is standing with Jesus for eternity, instead of popularity in a temporary world.
And sometimes you will watch God do the most miraculous things.
This friend and I never got back on track but I prayed for him. We continued hanging out with the same people, and I attempted to show him kindness at every turn but he wanted nothing to do with me.
About 10 years later, I got a friend request on Facebook. It was a husband/wife account, and I accepted it although I immediately tensed up at the name.
Later, as I scrolled social media, I ran across a picture of my old friend with his son on his knee and a book on his lap.
"Bible time with Daddy."
I praised God with tears running down my cheeks.
I don't know his testimony or what part I play in that. Maybe I planted a seed. Truth is, it doesn't matter to me how he got to Jesus — I am just so dang happy that he did.
I did realize something, though.
I thought I chose God over my friend, but really when I chose God I also chose my friend. When we choose Him, we are choosing to put love into a hopeless world. When we choose His ways, we are choosing to be a light in a dark world.
No matter how hard it might feel in the moment, choosing Him is always the right choice — every single time.
So tell me, friends. Will you choose Him today?
