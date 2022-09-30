A terrible habit of mine is getting on social media and reading comment sections.
From videos and Facebook reels to pictures and memes, I always want to know what two cents people are going to throw in.
And I'm constantly shaking my head.
I hate to say it but I honestly think there are people out there who legitimately just scroll Facebook while rubbing their hands together (symbolically because I know you gotta have your hands to scroll) and thinking, "What can I find wrong about this?"
People are accused of bad parenting based on a two-second shot of their lives. People are called out as stupid by people who know nothing about them. People are overall just judged by others who are itching to point out anything they see.
I suppose maybe I should just quit reading comments but my comment-section habit is almost as bad as my chocolate habit lately.
That basically makes me a self-proclaimed comment section expert.
So, here are just a few things I continually notice in comment sections and it wears me out.
(Note the three question marks on each one, because there are always at least three question marks.)
Video of a baby doing an adorable thing in a chair ... WHAT IS THAT BABY DOING UNATTENDED IN A CHAIR??? WHERE ARE HIS PARENTS???
(Because baby obviously videoed himself.)
Picture of a firefighter with a dog cradled in his arms who he just saved from a fire ... WHY DID THAT FIREFIGHTER NOT CARRY THE DOG OUT OF THE BUILDING USING PROPER PROCEDURE???
(Says a person who has no idea the proper procedure of carrying a dog out of a burning building.)
A Facebook reel of a person cutting into the steak they just prepared ... YOU SHOULD BE PUT IN JAIL. WHY DID YOU JUST RUIN A PERFECTLY GOOD STEAK???
(The person who is going to eat the steak apparently likes it that way. I don't know why so many people seem personally offended by how others like to eat their steaks.)
A cooking clip of a person making dinner ... OH MY GOSH. YOU ARE TOUCHING THAT FOOD WITH YOUR BARE HANDS. THAT'S DISGUSTING. WHERE ARE YOUR GLOVES???
(Because don't we all cook dinner for our family while wearing gloves and a hair net?)
Oh and don't ever read the comments of the Italian beef recipe that isn't actually Italian or any kind of crockpot spaghetti recipe because people grandmas are rolling over in their graves.
Anyway, maybe we could just try to be a less negative and just a little more pleasant as a society. Perhaps it could help out with the epidemic of anxiety and depression that so many are facing.
I guess what I am saying is ...
COULD WE JUST BE NICE???
Although Facebook (and other social media outlets) might seem like it can be left at the computer, I don't believe that is the case. Whether we want to admit it or not, those interactions go with us far beyond the computer or phone.
We take them with us to the mirror especially.
All of that said, you know something else I have noticed?
Comment sections often have a trending disposition.
When there's a couple of rude comments posted, it tends to give permission for others to follow.
And when compliments and positivity are posted, I've noticed the entire thread (other than a few exceptions) is overall just nicer.
I wonder why this is?
What if our attitudes really are contagious?
This doesn’t mean that we will always be positive or happy. Even when we have the joy of the Lord down in our hearts, sometimes we get a little grouchy up on the surface. Sometimes I get a lot grouchy.
I’m not asking anyone to pretend to be something you aren’t.
But you don’t have to be in a good mood to be kind. You don’t have to feel happy to treat someone else how you want to be treated.
Sometimes it’s as simple as just not saying anything at all. You can just keep scrolling.
