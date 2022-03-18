It was 7:30 a.m., and we were just about to walk out the door when Connor looked at me. The desperation in his eyes told me exactly what was about to happen.
A 2-year-old doesn’t bolt to the bathroom to puke. He runs around in circles, his face perfectly aimed at the brand-new, automatically slimming, career shirt that his already late for work Mom just stuffed herself into.
We sat on the floor and cried together, our day was over before it had begun and we were both a disgusting mess.
With Connor’s second round of the stomach flu hitting within three weeks, and my first trimester of pregnancy with Logan, that gut-wrenching sound of sickness was our new family soundtrack.
After cleaning up, we cuddled on the couch, and I worried.
Not only because next to me was a ticking time-bomb of projectile throw-up that could go off at any moment.
Not because I knew it would spread through the entire family. I hated that my knee jerk reaction to my sick baby was to immediately dread calling in sick to work and to count how many days I’d already missed.
Not that my bosses weren’t understanding. At some point, though, too many absences can become a problem. Being a working mom was hard.
A year later, I sat at my dining room table as a stay-at-home mom while a swarm of toddlers buzzed around the house. Shawn was working overtime, and it was about three days since my last adult conversation, which was with Dora the Explorer.
I’m not even sure she was listening to me. I gushed about my writing aspirations and she just stood there on the screen telling me how to get to Play Park.
Later that day, a friend brought her toddler over to play with mine. Over steaming cups of coffee, we attempted conversation at a rate of one sentence per hour.
Between grabbing a kid's face out of the dog bowl and breaking up fights over a spatula they pulled out of a kitchen drawer, the effort to talk seemed futile.
Then, at mid-morning, a glorious thing happened, all the children passed out in the middle of the toy room (they were still breathing — we checked), and silence fell over the land. As we readied to spill our hopes and dreams, fears and confusions, and gush about the heeled boots I finally bought myself from Walmart, I suddenly felt my throat constrict.
Luke-warm coffee sprayed out of me like a water hose as I fought to breathe and finally coughed out a perfect miniature John Deere tractor.
The noise woke up the kids, and chaos started all over again.
So, the tractor released from my air passages, but all the unspoken words and emotions I wanted to release remained lodged midway up my throat.
My friend took her son home for naptime, and I cleaned the living room for what felt like the 500th time that day.
Staying at home was hard, too.
Now I work at home, and the kids are in school. During the summer, when they are home, there are days I feel like I ignore them.
I watch them outside the window, and berate myself for not seizing the moment, but when I do my to-do pile grows and deadlines loom.
From a working mom to a stay at home mom and now a work at home mom, from where I’ve sat, each role is plenty hard and extremely rewarding at the same time.
I often scratch my head when I see women on social media battling over whose job is the hardest.
Motherhood has great potential to be a community where we can learn and grow from other moms, as long as we don’t first string each other up for mistakes or differences in opinion.
Stay at home or work, breastfeed or bottle-feed, home school or public school, these family choices are ones we are blessed to have the freedom to make for ourselves.
Motherhood isn’t a contest. Another mom’s loss is not my gain because we are all fighting separate battles.
When we cheer each other on, everyone wins.
