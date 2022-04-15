A few days ago I posted a picture on social media.
(Surprise. Surprise.)
It was leading into the master bathroom at our remodel house, and the camera angle was perfectly placed to peek into the white barn door and capture my soaker tub with a chandelier hanging above it.
I looked at it, so proud of what it displayed. It was something my husband had worked so hard to create, as is the rest of the house that we’ve been remodeling for more than a year now.
Right after I posted it, though, I realized that the picture's carefully arranged placement of the tub and the flowing white curtains behind it showed absolutely nothing of the huge mess that will eventually be a shower.
I don't know when this will get done because once we get in next week, I'm forcing my husband to take a long break. It doesn’t bother me, we’ll just get a shower curtain and cover up the mess inside of it until we get around to it.
I’ve been doing these kinds of things since the day I shoved all the dirty dishes into the stove, so when our company arrived they found me shining up the sink and countertops like I was Suzie Homemaker or something.
Then about six hours later, when I opened the stove door with a frozen pizza in hand to thick black smoke, I had to explain to Shawn why all of his Craftsman grilling spatulas he got for Christmas were now permanently melted into the top rack.
So, you know, as far as hiding messes – I am kind of an old hand.
What bothered me, though, was the realization that this is how people on social media are becoming so increasingly discouraged. Just like how I snapped that picture, it’s just amazing how easy it is to make our lives look picture-perfect on social media.
We get well placed peeks — and these visions are perfect when there's so much more to the story.
And that's OK because not everyone wants to share their dirty laundry or big bathroom mess that might be a shower by 2025. There’s nothing wrong with that and no one is required to share a single thing about their life on the newsfeed — only what they are comfortable with.
However, it’s easy for others to become frustrated with their imperfect marriages when they see other couples posting constant tributes to one another. But what the readers don’t know about is the huge fight they had the night before.
There’s nothing wrong with the tribute. And fights certainly happen.
It’s our perception of it that needs adjusting.
On the flip side, there’s also nothing wrong with showing your messiness if you are willing.
That’s why I opened the barn door a little wider and snapped a pic of that mess of a to-be shower and posted it right alongside the tub.
We’ve been working on this house for a year and I’ve been doing a lot of remodel post pictures, but I never want anyone to think this place is perfect.
I mean some of it looks like it was done by a 12-year-old or perhaps a 15-year-old.
That's because it was — and I couldn't be more proud of my boys who worked alongside my husband so well — you know, most of the time. They are pre-teen and teenager, after all.
But we worked with what we had.
It was a dream of ours to live in a country with some land and a swimming pond — we found the house but it required a gut-job on two floors.
We only had so much money and we knew if we didn't do it ourselves then we couldn't do it all.
Why wait on our dream just because we can't make it completely perfect?
Shawn has a lot of experience and knows what he's doing but his help — not so much. Although he did regularly check our work.
But all in all, I know there are things that could be better, but this place is just like the family who is about to call it home.
A lot of imperfection that together is everything I ever hoped for.
