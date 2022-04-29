Google is mad at me.
I don't even know what I did, except that I asked directions to a place less than two blocks away.
I was just making sure I had the right street. But instead of a map popping up, Google was all short with me.
"Turn left on Veterans and right on Hospital Drive. Your destination is on the left."
That was it. Didn't even check and see if I got there.
Maybe Google is tired. Like sometimes it just wants to shout out in pure frustration.
"FOR REAL. Why do you even care if an Emu can fly?"
Maybe my Google wishes it would have been purchased by someone with higher aspirations than looking up the Star Wars theme music 55 times in one day — because Logan got on a kick.
Perhaps it wants to deliver the information that will catch a serial killer or find the cure to cancer.
Maybe Google wants to lead me around Europe — although I'm not sure how my service would be there.
But here we are, Google.
We have arrived. Two blocks away from where we started — which feels fairly consistent with my life.
And it's OK because there was some beautiful scenery along the way.
I might look at it EVERY SINGLE DAY but if I see it with fresh eyes then it really is breathtaking.
That's what I've learned.
Life is beautiful only depending on how you look at it. What turns you decide to take. And how much you bother to really see.
Yet, we have never seen a sunrise we weren’t meant to see.
There’s not been one single day on earth we haven’t walked in the footsteps we were meant to walk.
Does this mean I think God plans every little thing or every tiny step? Not necessarily.
But then maybe I could justify the worn out path from the couch to the refrigerator door that I so often stand in front of staring at the same contents I did about 10 minutes ago with nothing but old bologna and some questionable cheese.
However, I do believe that God is in control and that He plans with purpose. This means that no matter what is happening around us, or how distracted we get, there is always a greater reason we are here.
It’s really easy to get lost in the daily shuffle and forget that God shows up every day. We stop looking for Him and stop appreciating His glory all around us.
Just go outside at night and look into the swirling cosmos; there’s a purpose there. The processes and the science behind those twinkling stars — that’s the engineering of God.
Sometimes my biggest problem is looking through the wrong lens.
I don’t always see with grateful eyes or with a heart of thankfulness.
I sometimes forget my blessings and the amazing things that have been put in my path and concentrate instead on those things that conjure long frustrated sighs and a heavy brow.
How can I be grateful if I’m always searching for the worst or trying to point out the faults in every little thing?
I don’t even know how to accept a compliment other than to just argue with the compliment-giver until they wish they never would have even opened their mouth in the first place.
And if this column I just wrote shows anything at all — it’s that my mind tends to be all over the place sometimes. I don’t think I could organize my thoughts if I tried.
Thankfully God doesn’t get mad at me when I am praying oh-so-hard for a friend and then somewhere along the way start making a Walmart list in my head and don’t realize it until I have to get up and see if I need dry shampoo.
Then I just stop and sit back down, “Oops — sorry God. Can we start over?”
Then we just start the whole thing again. Sigh. Maybe it’s just me.
And I wonder why Google is mad at me.
Hopefully, Google can find some purpose in the stupid questions I ask it — like when I want to know if dogs have belly buttons at 3 a.m.
This is our life, Google. Suck it up. And don't get snappy
