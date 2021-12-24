'Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a Duncan was stirring — not even a mouse.
Well, maybe a mouse, because sometimes they get in through the garage. And mom, she was stirring with the seasonal joy she calls Christmas anxiety.
She worried whether the kids would like their gifts and then worried they would like them too much, because she knows Christmas shouldn't be about stuff.
She worried about whether they were reaching out enough and helping others in need. She worried that she wasn’t doing enough to plant the generosity seed.
She worried that she forgot everything she needed for Christmas dinner, and also that she really couldn’t cook Christmas dinner at all. Because cooking wasn’t her strong point and this was known by one and all.
She was also concerned about the money she spent for the season and such. She was worried she spent too little but she was pretty sure she actually spent too much.
Then she worried about the people she never calls (because she hates calling people) who she knows she has to run into at the parties or maybe even at the mall. She's pretty sure that all the people are mad at her, even though there’s actually no evidence that anyone is mad at her at all.
Then why not just worry about something she said twenty years ago to that girl she used to go to high school with who just friend-requested on her Facebook, because what's Christmas without some holiday overthinking?
But then she opened a precious book, and her worries started shrinking.
Earlier in the eve, the children sat at her feet.
And they heard the greatest story ever to be.
The Savior, the King, born in a manger for the world to meet.
It was Jesus who one day would grow into a man and say “I am He.”
For the God of creation came to the earth, He was the one whom everyone awaited.
A perfect sacrifice, both fully God and fully man, Jesus laid in a dusty manger.
There to rid the world of the curse that the sin of mankind created.
Jesus was sent to die, but first he would come into the world as a stranger.
But as the shepherds kneeled before him and the angels began to sing.
They realized this was a most special night indeed.
And as her children listened to the story of Jesus, they remembered what the season was for.
As she put them to bed that night, their hearts weren’t just filled with presents, they were filled with so much more.
Then her mind calmed and filled with peace.
All of her anxious thoughts started to cease.
Maybe it was her who forgot the reason for the season, as she worried about things that didn’t really matter at all.
Most of her worries were first world problems that in the big picture were really so small.
She remembered that baby in the manger who with God’s plan to save humanity from sin intertwined.
Who grew up to heal the sick and give sight to the blind.
That her very own name was uttered when He died on the cross for her sins.
That Jesus, the son of God, rose from the dead, and he still lives.
So instead of worrying, she put her head down to pray.
She thanked Jesus for His sacrifice, and thanked God for that baby in hay.
She prayed for the people in the cold, and children who weren't expecting anything under the tree.
And she prayed for all the dear mamas out there who just couldn’t find any peace.
She asked God to surround them and give them sweet rest from worry and concern.
She prayed that they would open the same book, and that the story of Jesus they would learn.
He died for us all to save our sins, that beautiful child who brought hope into a dying world.
While the star above him twinkled and all of the heavens swirled.
Finally, she got in bed with about three hours left until her kids would bust through the door with glee.
And that’s when she thanked God for strong black coffee.
Then she swore she heard shouted into the night.
"On anxiety! On overthinking! Lay down your heads and sleep tight.
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!"
