We are officially country bumpkins, but looking back I have come to understand that we were always bumpkins — we’ve just added the country part.
Shawn, my husband, grew up only miles away from where we are now, so the country life isn’t new to him, and not surprisingly, it’s all come back to him rather quickly. I guess it never really left him, because town living was never a fit for him anyway.
From when city hall explained that he could not have a goat in city limits (good thing he went in there and asked first) to the time he planted his 12-foot flashing palm tree in cement beside the pool, Shawn has always needed creative freedom that exceeded the boundaries of our yard.
This is something I recognized fast when I met him as a teenager working at the Mark Twain Dinette.
He spent a lot of time on break in the basement sketching and I remember snagging one once. It was a colorful dragon expertly drawn with colored pencils and I hung it on the bulletin board beside my bed. I didn’t know him well yet but I really like the detail in the picture.
It was a group of five or six of us work friends that became close when I started waitressing at the Dinette. Most of those people are still in our lives in one way or another but Shawn and I became best friends as time went on. We were inseparable and truly just friends for about five years.
A few years ago, we were talking over dinner about how our relationship developed over time and he brought up that dragon pinned to my bulletin board all those years ago.
I hadn’t thought about that in years.
I didn’t even know he knew it was there but he said he passed by it one day when walking to the bathroom, which was attached to my bedroom in the basement of my parents’ house where we all hung out a lot.
I suppose he could have decided I was a weird stalker but instead he was touched by it and he carried that memory with him all this time. I can’t help but think that was a first foreshadow at what was to come for us.
It also makes me wonder what else God has used in my life that I have no idea about. Thinking about this just deepens life to a whole new level.
I had no ulterior motive when I noticed that drawing on the break table at work. I didn’t hang it there because I had a crush on him — I was actually trying to catch the attention of his best friend at the time.
But God knew exactly what would happen when I grabbed that picture and pinned it on the bulletin board beside my bed. He knew it would be one of those first little beats in the heart of a life that was to come.
Things like this happened more than once over those years when Shawn and I were first getting to know one another. They were those first bricks in a foundation that has lasted over the years — although it has over time required much maintenance and repair from storm damage.
Yet, it was built by His hands with great intention.
I put so much pressure on myself to make things happen at the right time and in the right way. Yet I often find that today was built on things from yesterday that I had no idea were leading to anything important at all.
Isn’t it amazing to think that sweet moments like that are simply planned for you by a loving God with a beautiful plan?
It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t set goals for ourselves and work toward them. It just means that when God says that He will work all things together for our good — He means it.
Maybe it doesn’t feel that way right now, though.
Today might be hard, scary or hurtful. It might not make any sense to you at all.
Keep going, friend.
There’s more happening than you know.
