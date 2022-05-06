There's something about the rain that's cleansing and refreshing when you curl up with a blanket and coffee and watch it pour outside the window.
Until the umpteenth straight day of it. Then it's just annoying.
It's to the point that I'm nudging the kids when the sun does come out.
"Hurry up! We don't want to miss it!"
The other day when we were trudging through the mud with our always-broken umbrella, I started questioning some things out loud.
"Are we sure God said he'd never flood the Earth again?"
Logan looked at me and shrugged, "It has been a while since I saw a rainbow."
I remember the last rainbow I saw. Sitting outside the front my house with my knees to my chest and tears dripping down my face, I wasn't sure of the road ahead.
It had been raining outside, but worse was the storm brewing in my heart.
My parents had just died within two months of each other and my marriage seemed to be in shambles.
It made no sense to me as we had just walked this journey together in caring for them through cancer.
Not that long ago, I watched Shawn take my mom's hand and help her into her bed — and I marveled at this man who I once knew to be a sometimes cocky teenage boy.
He sat with my dad through chemotherapy when I was working and readily listened to the doctor's prognosis knowing that Dad struggled to hear.
He also sat with me through the pain and confusion along with the hard decisions that needed to be made. Sleepless nights and long days of emergency room trips and other unexpected things that come with cancer.
Although we'd been married for 16 years at the time, my heart never knew love like that until I saw him with my parents.
It was pure and unconditional — expecting nothing in return.
I still can't describe what it meant to me then and still now.
But after they died and everything — that's when the storm hit. Grief hit hard and it was dark inside of us.
Sometimes pain presents itself in short fuses and angry remarks. Honestly that day it was a pretty stupid argument that almost took us down.
There were wasps in the master bathroom. Just swarms of them. This usually happened once a year and after hiring pest control to clear them out — they were back.
Shawn's answer to the situation, instead of paying for more investigation into where they were coming from, was to vacuum them up.
I rolled my eyes and watched him chase the buzzing creatures around with the hose but it seemed to work.
Until a few hours later when I returned to the room and found a wasp army regenerating one by one from the end of the hose.
And they were mad — but I was furious.
They chased me around the room while I cursed yelled at my husband who was downstairs watching television.
He walked into the room and I lost it on him. And there we were fighting again amid the wind of a thousand buzzing wasps.
It was gray skies. Dreary days. Mud and muck in that season of our marriage. The stress of another season was pounding onus.
But then a wondrous arch of color spanned the sky again and I was reminded that He is a promise keeper.
And I'll just tell you I didn't really want to pull myself off the front porch and walk in there to apologize but I did.
I thought about that man inside who infuriated me but absolutely warmed me another same time.
We made up and agreed to start over but it took time before sun fully came through the clouds.
(And before the wasps left the bathroom but that's a story for another day.)
But it did.
That's why I know that this rainy season too shall pass. There will be rainbows and there will be sunshine again.
Just hopefully not wasps.
