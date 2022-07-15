It was somewhere between 2009 and 2013 and I sat in the passenger seat with neighborhood scenes going frame by frame as we drove along our street.
With a toddler kicking the back of my seat and a baby screaming because he wanted his bottle — which he had just delightfully flung into some unknown place in the car about three minutes before that — you would think we were driving to Crazytown but we were instead going to church.
It was really a different life then.
I regularly lived on about three hours of sleep as the kids seemed to have devised some sort of revolving schedule of waking me up yelling from a crib or, for the older one, to address questions that Elmo had apparently left unanswered about the process of the greenhouse effect.
This is both a benefit and a drawback to having older kids now who have discovered Google and know better than to ask me anything mathematical or scientific.
Some days they know not to expect me to remember their names — they just go ahead and answer to the dog’s name because why make me go through the entire list?
And that kind of consideration for their elders is what makes me think we might be raising them right.
At the little stages though, there were more times than not when I was certain I was screwing up the whole motherhood gig.
In my mind, parenting looked so different from what it actually is. When I would place my hand on my belly and feel his kicks, I envisioned him sitting on my lap listening to a book or bending down to pick wildflowers together.
What I saw in my mind was an intentional life of joy and lessons rather than the string of messes that seemed to make up our days. In fact, a lot of it just seems like a blur of chasing little people, dodging spit up, fishing Pokémon out of the toilet, dragging Logan’s screaming little body through Walmart, and karate chopping their middles (most gently, of course) to get them to bend into a car seat they didn’t want to get in.
I’ll be honest, there were days I debated renting an apartment and going by “The Artist Formerly Known as Mommy.” It wasn’t just for my benefit, but I couldn’t help but think my kids would surely be better off with someone who knew what they were doing.
Because I didn’t have a clue — and now they are soon to be 13 and 16 and I still don’t know what in the world I am doing.
The difference between then and now is that I understand I don’t have to know what I am doing because God knows exactly what He is doing. In fact, He was never worried during those early days when I sank into bed at night and begged him to help me do better tomorrow.
I am so grateful for that.
In those years, my exhaustion and uncertainty often led me to question whether God was regretting his choice for Connor and Logan’s mom, but I’ve shed that insecurity in more recent days.
It’s like when I sat in the car that day with all the chaos going on inside but outside the window were calm scenes of grassy hills, towering trees, and the sun perfectly situated in the sky, all unquestioning their purpose in what they were created to do.
As humans, we question and ponder what God has in mind for us and wonder if we are screwing it all up. Let me assure you, that while we might take detours off the right road, as long as we ask God for direction then there’s nowhere we can wander that He can’t redirect.
And there’s no job assignment he gives without a purpose behind it, even on the most mundane days where it seems the highest purpose is to change diapers and make airplane noises to get weird colored food into the little baby mouths.
Seeing what my boys are becoming, with my screw-ups and all, I know that not one moment of this life is without purpose. Even when they make mistakes, which they do and will continue to do because they are just as human as I am, I know they are still in good hands.
Not my hands – but His.
Which is exactly where we have always been.
