My alarm rang with certainty — no ifs, ands, or buts — it was time to get up.
After hitting snooze four times I knew I was in the red zone. (Alarms aren't nearly as impactful when it’s your phone, and you care too much about it to throw it on the floor and stomp on it)
This means there’s a chance I’ll be ready on time if I don’t fall down or lose a sock. Then I remembered I have kids.
I went to the top of the stairs and screamed, “Time to get dressed for school!”
One of them returned, “OK, Mom!”
Moments later, happily soaping up in the shower, I heard shouting. Standing in front of the living room wrapped in a towel with V05 cucumber melon dripping down my forehead, I watched two kids fight over the television remote in their underwear.
“ARE YOU KIDDING ME RIGHT NOW?!” Why does everything have to be so hard? I shook my head and met eyes with my great-grandmother, whose portrait hung above my fireplace.
She reminded me I have no real understanding of hard times.
It was mid-July 1921. Nora Moore, pregnant with my Granny, dried dishes with her oldest daughter, Goldie, while proposing names for the baby due in September.
The rest of the family scattered around the backyard playing hide and seek as their father, Charles Moore, readied himself on the back porch. Whether it was random choosing or divine placing is a question not yet answered as each child chose the perfect spot to hide.
In between the shed and the fence was Cecil’s favorite because his brother Gene, the seeker, didn’t like the poison ivy. It was Lela who could never make up her mind quick enough. She darted from place to place as Gene counted down.
“Ready or not here I come!” rang out simultaneously with a loud bang from the back porch.
Charles, my great-grandpa, sat in a chair on the porch where he had been preparing to clean his gun when it suddenly shot a bullet into the back of his daughter’s head.
In the kitchen, a plate shattered on the floor as Nora reached the window just in time to watch Lela collapse where she was standing. By the time she reached her daughter, thick, dark, blood-drenched the grass around Lela's lifeless body.
Her eyes were open and pensive as if she were still pondering a good hiding spot, and Nora wept over top of her, barely noticing the tiny kicks fluttering in her womb.
Kneeling beside her was Gene, the oldest, whose hand slowly reached for Lela’s eyelids before Nora slapped it away. “No! Don’t touch her! Don’t touch her!”
Charles stood in the background — his wife was covered in the blood that was on his hands.
No one saw him slip away in the chaos; eventually, they just noticed Dad was gone.
Resting feet away beside a wilted leaf was the casing from a bullet that shattered Granny’s chance at ever truly knowing her family.
She would never meet her father, or her sister Lela, she would never go to church and sit in the favorite pew where the Moore family regularly sat.
She would attend First Baptist Church with her mom, her oldest sibling, Goldie, and two brothers Gene and Cecil, but those two missing bodies would always be felt — even by Granny, who never met either of them.
Nora Moore continued to get out of bed daily, and work during an era when help wasn’t readily available for a single mother — inside she must have been completely broken.
Granny remembered her mom as a faithful and strong woman who loved her family and did what she needed to do — but how often did she wonder why life had to be so hard?
Three generations later, there I was, griping at my kids and forgetting how blessed I am. And after a moment of thanks, I looked back at Nora, who was a working mom of four, and I am pretty sure she understood what I had to do.
“GET DRESSED RIGHT NOW! GO! GO! GO!”
(This story is true, but not a historical record. I can’t say what Lela was doing to put her in the path of the gun when it went off or pinpoint exactly when my great-grandpa ran away.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.