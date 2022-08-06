DUNCAN: The day he learned he can't fly

Logan was about 5 years old when he walked into the kitchen one day, loudly wailing about something.
His face represented a snot-bubbling, red-eyed, mess. And as I tried to decipher his screams, he just got louder.
"Honey," I said. "I need you to slow down so I understand the problem."
He hiccupped and then spoke between gasps of air.
"Daddy. Said. No."
And then he grabbed my leg and cried into my pants.
"To what?"
Another hiccup. Another gasp.
"Because I want to jump. I want to put on my Superman costume and jump off the playhouse until I learn to fly."
And his little eyes welled back up as his words became sobs.
"But Daddy says (gasp, hiccup) he says (another hiccup). I CAN'T FLY."
And the sobs returned.
Oh dear.
Today was that day. The one where my beautiful and full-of-life boy found out that he can't fly. Worse yet, he was told that by the very person he thought would give him wings.
I knelt down to Logan and looked into his eyes. "Daddy loves you."
Logan shook his head. "If he loved me then he would help me fly."
Oh, friends. Doesn't that seem familiar? Haven't you been there with our Heavenly Father?
He who has the power to give us wings, chose not to. He who has the power to give us absolutely anything we ask for, often says no.
Our eyes well with tears and the snot bubbles form as we shout to the sky.
"God. If you loved me ..."
If you loved me you would say yes to my worldly passions. You would let me be happy and live my life. You would not say no.
God. If you loved me. You would let me fly.
Perhaps one of the hardest truths we will find in our walk with the Lord is when He says no.
Sometimes it's heartbreaking.
When He allows tragedy to endure and we don't understand why. Even daily hurts that He doesn't take away - even though we've asked and it seems His answer makes no sense.
In those times, even if we don't understand, we must to take it to Him and tell Him how we feel.
"God. I'm angry. I'm hurting. I don't understand."
I've done it. I went before Him a screaming child. Filled with anger and doubt, when my parents died of cancer only a few months apart.
And I still don't know why He allowed it other than I can't imagine trying to care for both of them with cancer during a pandemic. So 2020 has given me some perspective.
But because I took my anger to Him instead of allowing it to drive me away, He took hold of me.
He took my anger and hurt and turned into a full and developed understanding of His absolute love for me. He taught me to trust Him even when it doesn't make sense.
But sometimes, and like Logan that day, it's simply our worldly passions we cry out for. We want to live one way while He says no and directs us to His way.
"Why don't you let me fly, God?"
Just like Logan.
"Daddy, why won't you let me fly?"
And even when it's hard to accept and makes no good sense to our earthly understanding, the answer is this.
"Because I love you."
Because He loves us. He loves us enough to say no, and we won't understand because we are the children and He is the Father.
But does that mean we will never fly? Absolutely not. God gives us wings because Jesus set us free, and when we live in Him and let go of our worldly passions, we suddenly understand what it really means to fly.
For Logan, a popsicle took care of the problem. And I'll be honest, I understand that too because, for me, a taco fixes a whole lotta stuff.
You never know what He'll use.
