DUNCAN: The Darkroom of the Almighty

When I was 7, my brother turned out all the lights, pretended to be a ghost, and chased me into the first-floor bathroom. I sat crying in the tiny room until a note flew under the door — a message from beyond.
Something scuffled on the other side as I picked up the paper and read the shaky print over a pounding heartbeat. What could a ghost possibly want to tell me?
Now, at 27, I sat in the same tiny bathroom (different wallpaper) crying over spilled milk, when a pregnancy test slid under the door and sailed past my big toe.
It was perceptive of my husband to buy it, though it was not on his shopping list, which consisted of fried chicken and pizza at midnight. I stared at it. Again, I was intrigued at the possibility but terrified at what it would say. I was ready for motherhood the second we were declared man and wife. Shawn didn’t jump on the baby bandwagon until four years later, the cusp of his 30th birthday, which was when he scheduled adulthood — he’s a planner.
Over a pounding heart, I picked up and read the same message from beyond, appearing in the form of two ghostly lines. “I’m here!” That moment, I knew I was not alone, and little did I know I would never be alone in the bathroom again.
Three weeks later, a thin gown clung to my skin as my doctor confirmed what the test had already told me. A screen to the right, Shawn to the left, the doctor with a wand, and after a moment of fuzz on the screen, something tiny came into focus.
As the ultrasound closed in on this fragment of life, I felt as if I was peeking into the darkroom of the Almighty. It was a person God was developing, and even at eight weeks along, the fluttering arms and legs gave validity to this life. At 18 weeks along, we watched him kicking, sucking his thumb, and we are pretty sure he gave us a thumbs-up, which is now Connor’s trademark response to almost everything (except whatever I say.)
We got to know both our little boys long before the delivery room, and what a blessing it was. As I counted 20 perfect fingers and perfect toes, I would never guess that in three years they’d be smearing butter all over the dog, so he could fit through the cat hole.
Nope, I fell for this parenting thing long before I ever knew what the job entailed. From afar, parenthood looked to me like most of my babysitting jobs: dressing up my niece for a tea party, reading Doctor Seuss to my friend’s little boy, and skipping around the house holding hands and singing the Barney song.
Turns out, having kids is more like when I was fourteen, and I watched the boy up the street whose mother yelled, “Stay strong!” and ran out the door before I could stop her. He chased me around the kitchen with a butcher knife until I agreed to let him watch a movie with the b-word in it.
After that, I sat in the corner, protecting myself with a tiny He-Man sword. Humanity — the good, bad, and ugly of it all — is mesmerizing as it grows from a tiny-people sprout to a full-grown, ready-to-deliver baby placed in our arms by knowledgeable nurses and doctors who then shove us out the door a day later to face it all on our own.
The rest of life is spent trying to figure it all out as they inch through their childhood faster than we’d ever dreamed. From picture books with firetrucks and puppies to chapter books with no pictures, superhero costumes to baseball pants and athletic shorts, and dated pencil markings progressively indicating where the tops of their heads now reach, I’ve come to realize family life is all about growing together.
Sometimes we grow up, and sometimes we grow out (especially Shawn and me). As life walks us down new paths, we embrace the day and continually expand our horizons — and our pants.
