You could hear a pin drop if it weren’t for the preacher standing in front of the congregation talking about the ultimate sacrifice.
“He was beaten.”
Meeting eyes around the room, he paced back and forth as he spoke.
“He was bludgeoned.”
His voice rose just a little.
“Jesus Christ was hung on a cross for your sins!”
Solemn faces looked at their shoes.
Tears streamed down cheeks.
And three rows from the front, dressed in his brand-new Easter outfit, my brother stood up in the pew and pumped his fist in the air.
“THAT CRAZY JESUS!”
The silence went from intense to awkward.
People wanted to laugh. Is it OK to laugh when a 3-year-old jumps into our salvation story and calls the Messiah crazy?
Nobody wants to be the first one to crack a smile, that’s for sure.
As a strong believer in Jesus Christ, I take His sacrifice very seriously. The great suffering He endured to save me from my sins overwhelms me with thankfulness, but I also know that if I hadn’t been a baby in a bucket seat at the time — I would have been laughing at my brother.
There may have been some eye rolls at the disruptive behavior or some gasps at the inappropriate comment. (What kind of parents teach their kids that Jesus is crazy?)
What only a few knew, Ben was going through a stage where he attached those words to everything.
When Mom was trying to get him to go potty, “That crazy mommy!”
When Dad bounced him on his knee, “That crazy daddy!”
When the guy in front of them in line at the grocery store was wearing crazy yellow pants, “That crazy guy in yellow pants!”
When the name of our Lord and Savior hit Ben’s ears during the sermon, “That crazy Jesus!”
I don’t know how the guy in yellow pants felt about this stage, but I do believe God found it funny.
The creator of my most favorite thing, the sense of humor, I know Jesus tipped his head back at Ben’s declaration.
Kids and church: it often feels like a match not made in Heaven.
They catapult themselves off the pews, throw random things around the room (I once selflessly jumped into the path of a sippy cup headed straight for our preacher’s heart), or are dragged out of the room by their ears.
Even so, kids belong in church. When a child’s voice echoes through a church building, it brings hope. I see this as I conduct the children’s church in the basement of my church.
When kids come to the Lord, smeared in snacks and craft glue, He hears them.
We always start with prayer requests, and as we go around the room, not many will pass up the chance to share something.
Their pure and simple ways to bring their requests to Him must be a daily delight in the Heavens.
“Please pray for Daddy,” one little girl said. “Is he sick?” “He went hunting again, and mommy said she’s going to kill him.”
Sometimes prayer requests are used for story time. “Please pray. Because I found a pretty bottle on the beach and mommy told me to put it down right now,” and then she went into a loud whisper. “I think it was BEER.”
And I started waving my hands around. “Okay, so what is it we are praying for again?”
But sometimes I am reminded that these little ones deal with big things.
“Kids at school are mean to me.”
“Our dog was hit by a car.”
“The baby in mommy’s tummy died.”
“Daddy doesn’t live with us anymore.”
“Grandma is sick and we don’t know if she will make it.”
And here, we are gathered together, taking our hurts, fears, and even our funnies, and sending them up to God.
Never once have we done it quietly, perfectly, or anything more than the flawed humans we are. And through that, we learn how to pray.
Them, me, and that crazy Jesus. What a blessing to behold.
