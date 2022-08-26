It was freshman math and my first class of the day.
Staring aimlessly across the room, I almost jumped out of my seat when she called my name.
“What is the blah blah blah of blah blah blah?” she asked.
(That’s not an exact quote because I didn’t know then what she was asking me, and I sure in the world don’t know now.)
I just looked at her. I was tired. I was hungry.
And this woman stood in front of a classroom expecting me to do math before 8 a.m. - with a good attitude.
“Are you going to answer the question?” I didn’t have it in me.
So, despite my usual shyness and a healthy fear of those in authority, I looked at her square in the face from the third seat in the back.
“No.”
Sounds of surprise went out around the room — and honestly, I was just as shocked as everyone else. I rarely spoke in class, and if I did it was barely audible.
My teacher’s eyebrows furrowed, and I think she was trying to help me out.
“So, you don’t know the answer, or you just aren’t going to answer it?”
I almost fell out of my seat. Shut up. Stop talking. I begged myself to not dig a deeper hole.
Instead, I cocked my head to the side and rolled my eyes a little bit. “I don’t know, and I’m not answering it.”
She didn’t say anything — she just went on to someone else.
I sat there with heat rising up my chest, knowing people just don’t get away with talking to a teacher like that.
My summons to the office came later during English class, and my heart filled with dread.
Why did I do that? Why didn’t I shut my mouth? For some reason, I just couldn’t. I was struggling with a bad season, an angry season.
Maybe it was hormones, or maybe it was too much Aquanet. Maybe my bodysuit and stirrup pants were too tight - those adult onesies could ride up like nobody’s business.
No matter what the problem was, it was getting me in trouble.
When Mom told me to clean my room, I just sat there staring at the Andy Griffith Show.
“Go clean your room,” she told me again. “I SAID I would in a minute.”
Oh, crap — what did I just do? I couldn’t take that attitude back.
I was grounded from the telephone — like the actual phone with a twirly cord and dial tone.
And from the TV. (Now all you have to do is take away one device, and it covers everything).
Now I had smarted off to a teacher. I’d never done that before. I sat in the office waiting to talk to the principal, and I didn’t even know what to say.
Would it be weird to tell a male, middle-aged, school administrator that you are pretty sure you have PMS? What if I told him I didn’t have any coffee yet? (I didn’t drink coffee yet.
But I truly believe if you can get out of a murder charge with an insanity plea, then coffee deprivation should hold up in court as a viable excuse for any kind of behavior.)
These moods happen to everyone, including kids.
It happens to kids whose parents spank them, to kids whose parents don’t spank them, kids of helicopter parents, kids of free-range parents, and kids of parents in- between.
They all have days when they wake up, and they just can’t. You know those days.
You’ve had those days. When getting out of bed just seems like too much. I think I’ve had one of those days every day since I turned 40.
I always try to remember my bad days when my kids have theirs.
Disrespect gets punishment no matter what, but we talk about how to manage bad moods.
Because even on those days we still have to face the music. Back in the office, a secretary called me over and peered down her glasses at my red, sweaty face.
“You lost your planner. Here you go.”
I almost fell over as I grabbed the little book that I didn’t even know was missing. I guess sometimes the anticipation is punishment enough.
