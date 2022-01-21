In the past few weeks, my work has been focusing on people in hard places.
There are so many people out there that are just hurting and it breaks my heart as I hear statistics and listen to the stories. It is amazing how hearing even just one person’s struggle, especially from their own lips, will open your eyes to a new perspective.
Some of my stories lately have covered health struggles and homelessness right here in Hannibal and the surrounding area; you have read some of those stories in The Courier-Post and there are still a few coming.
When you read those stories, I want you to know that my heart is affected by them. Although in the format of a news article my voice might not come through quite as it does in this column, some of those words —even the statistics — are written through teary eyes.
This journey started in writing about people struggling with hurts, but what I have found is God is behind every single word.
And it all started at my dinner table.
After Shawn prays over our food, he always ends it with, “Anyone else?”
Connor and I both usually stay silent but Logan always has had something to add.
It started when he was about 5-years-old praying for the "ampertees" after he found out that Papa has a missing foot, but it later developed into a plea for others.
“Please help the homeless and anyone who is hurt. Thank you for everything you have done and everything you will do. Amen.”
Now I sit here now, just about to write a story and I think about these words.
It’s like I never really even listened to them before. In fact, I’ve even been a little annoyed when he rattles it off because I just wasn’t sure how much actual feeling was going into it.
(And this is also something my dear niece Chloe prays for as well, it’s a bit of a race sometimes for who can say it first at family dinners.)
All this time did I think God wasn’t hearing those sweet prayers — just because I wasn’t listening?
Now, I sit and think those prayers might have been for me the whole time and honestly, I am just sitting here in the coffee shop crying over how amazing our God is.
It was probably about seven months ago when I felt this nudge, this voice in my heart that said, “It’s time for you to tell other people’s stories.”
So, I pursued that, because it was such a strong desire. I inquired about a newspaper job and I got that job, and even though I still have so much to learn, I have been greatly blessed by it.
God has given me such perspective in looking at things through other people’s stories. He has shown me those who are still going through the hard things and those who have triumphed over the circumstances.
Maybe I was complacent sitting in my warm house, I don't know. But there are just so many who want better, but they just don't know how.
From addicts to homelessness to everything in between, there are so many people out there who feel stuck in their circumstances. They’ve never been told they can do better for themselves or there is help out there for them.
I think about the encouragement I received from parents, grandparents and others who cared enough to encourage me, or the fact that I was born into a situation where I had strong examples of faith and making a life for yourself.
What if it was different for me? What if someone had drummed into my head that I would never amount to anything?
Considering how hard it was to shake off regular teenage teasing, I can't imagine having to pull myself out of that mindset of worthlessness that others are raised with.
People out there need to know that it’s possible for them, and that they are capable. They need the tools. There are programs out there and people who guide others into a better life. Through a lot of talking to people, I sure see what a gift to the community that is now.
If that’s you today, then know that and talk to places like the Salvation Army, NECAC, Douglass Community Services, Birthright and so many others.
All you have to do is take that step or make that phone call. They will get you there. You are worth it.
There are amazing people who are out there every day answering that prayer of Logan’s, “Please help the homeless and whoever is hurt.”
What I have realized now is that I can be that person, too.
