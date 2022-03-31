I usually sit in the second booth by the front door at the coffee shop.
Starting the day off after I drop the kids at their respective school buildings, I order my large black steaming cup and usually something that involves eggs, then I bow my head and ask God to take the lead.
This particular morning, the rain is coming down outside and here I sit in my favorite booth with a little time before I have to clock in.
I’ve mixed it up today with an Everything bagel and cream cheese, and of course that steaming cup, and I am pondering on what my pastor asked during his sermon last Sunday.
“Are you a temple for God? If we lifted the curtain would we find Jesus there?”
Well, He’s there. I do know that.
My life would be empty and hopeless without my faith in Him.
But if someone took a peek inside my heart, I have to wonder what they would immediately see there.
Perhaps it would be all of my good intentions.
I don’t really mean things like putting some soup in the crockpot, which I did have really good intentions of doing yesterday but then didn’t remember that I needed to go to the store until I pulled up in the driveway.
That’s one thing I’ve learned about living 15 minutes out of town. If you forget to go to the store then you are going to eat bread and water for supper before going back into town for whatever you forgot.
I have many good intentions like that.
I also intended to fold and put away the laundry yesterday but it ended up in a pile on the floor because I didn’t make it there before Shawn went to bed, which is where they had been waiting to be folded since 9 a.m.
Oh, and I have also intended to start a new diet pretty much every Monday since January. But now I am already needing to run back to the thrift store and see if there are any of my fat clothes left that I donated back when I was full of optimism at the whole maintenance thing.
But again, those aren’t the kind of intentions I mean.
I want to be a good person and to make people smile – and especially laugh – that’s my favorite.
My intention has always been to leave this world one day with people remembering me with words like “kind” or “unique” or maybe even “delightful.”
When I think about that, I remember a man who died about six years ago who just so happened to be one of our dearest friends. His name was Jason Cook.
He was all of the words, and more, that I hope to be remembered for but when friends and loved ones spoke about him at his memorial service, which was a packed house, it became much more about remembering Jesus.
So many people stood and testified that Jason led them to Him.
And that’s because when you peeked into his heart, Jesus was front and center. There is no better legacy to leave behind than that.
So, I had to really take a look at myself this morning, because who am I looking to glorify?
What’s the first thing in my heart?
Ooof.
It’s me. I am the first thing you would see in there – and all of my good intentions.
Jesus sometimes gets squished back there between the good habits I want to keep and all of those things I say I am going to accomplish when I start getting up 30 minutes earlier (and when am I finally going to admit that I am never going to get up 30 minutes earlier?)
Jesus is a loving and merciful God but He will not be pushed aside. He demands front and center if we are truly following Him, and although I make a lot of jokes, the fact that I let my relationship with Him slide is no laughing matter.
Making time for His word and seeking that close relationship is what I will go back to, and in doing so I pray that I will remember who my life should always point to.
Christ - front and center - and then everything else will fall into place.
