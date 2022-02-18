It’s 4:30 a.m.
Here I sit by the back door at the mercy of the dog who refused to go outside last night at the decent hour of 9.
While I'm grateful that Wilma does her business in the yard instead of the bedroom floor, I can't help but wonder why she chose to stick her cold nose in my face.
She sleeps right in between us.
She could have chosen Shawn, who's off today. But he's still snoring away, blissfully unaware of his wife standing at a half-open door and whisper-yelling into the night.
"Wilma! Go potty! Go potty right now!"
She looks at me for a moment before taking off after whatever is rattling in the bushes.
There's no sign of going back to bed in sight.
Was it somewhere in our vows where I promised to get out of bed every single time anyone is in an urgent situation?
"I promise to love, honor, and wear a bullseye so our kids know exactly where to throw up at 3 a.m."
That's right, sometimes I don't even have to get out of bed.
"Mom, I don't feel goo..."
And suddenly my favorite, reoccurring dream of sipping on coffee in my own, self-cleaning, apartment is over.
Another person who needs me. Another mess to clean up.
I won't say I'm glad the dog chose me to sit here and wait while she is outside at 4 a.m. playing like she's Elmer Fudd (at least I'm having a better night than the bunnies in the backyard). I won't say I'm secretly happy when the kids throw up on me either.
Yet, there's something kind of bittersweet in being needed.
Connor is a teenager now, and he needs me less every day. He used to wake me up in the middle of the night just to ask me if dogs have belly buttons.
Way back in the day, I woke myself up in the wee hours just to sneak into his room and make sure he was still breathing. Then I'd sit beside his crib and watch his chest rise and fall.
Last time he was sick, I didn't even find out about it until the next morning.
"Why didn't you wake me up?"
He shrugged. "I know where the toilet is."
Wasn't that what I've been dreaming about? To be needed less? Turns out even a good night’s sleep has its drawbacks when I think about my boy being sick without me.
So here I sit like always. Wishing for sleep. Ungrateful yet grateful at the same time for people (and the dog) who know I love them enough to be there.
Even as my kids grow, I'm pretty sure they will still keep me up at night.
Connor just got his driver’s permit, and that’s a whole new level of things for me.
Although, I am actually kind of happy I have the "PERMIT DRIVER" sticker in my back window because now I feel like people are just in their cars like, "Oh, look at that, doing pretty good. Just barely swerving and only cut off that one truck."
(Except I'm in the car alone. But they don't know that.)
Before I know it, though, that sticker will be peeled off (for a few years until Logan gets his) and he’ll take off by himself.
I will soon spend the night hours listening for his car to pull into the driveway and praying I've taught him to make good choices. I will look out the window hoping to see those headlights coming down the lane.
Then one day I will just worry about them from afar. I’ll probably text them random pictures of their childhood and they’ll humor me with, “Haha, nice.” Which is pretty much Connor’s response to everything already.
I just don’t know about sleeping anymore. Maybe it’ll get better as time goes on and the apron strings are long gone.
Either way, on top of the dog’s refusal to go at a decent hour, I have a new reason to get out of bed thanks to my aging bladder.
Maybe sleep is overrated.
Although hopping back into bed and listening to the blissful snores of my husband, I am thinking maybe it isn’t.
