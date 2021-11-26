The Christmas season is here, and it pretty much just snuck into the room, tapped me on the shoulder and whispered in my ear, “Hey there sleepy-head. It’s time to GO! GO! GO!”
That’s where we are at this year, and I think it's the worst year ever to be behind on Christmas shopping considering the shipping delays and whatever other kind of holiday cheer that a pandemic Christmas might bring.
We are also dealing with remodeling a house. This has taken Shawn out of the picture for a lot of things he used to do, like drag me around the stores as early as August to start Christmas shopping.
This is how things usually go when they are left up to me: alarmingly close to deadline and extremely hurried.
Honestly, though, I am starting to wonder if we need to buy anything at all, because most of our stuff is in storage anyway, and I kind of feel like we could just go get some out and wrap it up. No one has seen any of it for almost 10 months now, and it’s all kind of dead to me now.
It makes me wonder if we really need as much as we think, anyway. We have the bare necessities right now, and the only thing I can think of that we really missed was a pizza cutter which we ran to the store and bought for $7.50.
It just hasn’t been a big deal. We moved in thinking that we would be here for two months max so we just came, plopped some stuff down and dealt with it.
Our dining room table is a folding table and four folding chairs; our beds are mattresses on the bedroom floors; and our couch is the broken recliner sofa that we plan to take in pieces for the burn pile when we move because it will not survive another three-man crew shoving it into a horse trailer.
(We do have new furniture coming which will arrive in a swift 16-weeks from the date of the order.)
We are all excited to move into our new house of course, but I am somewhat reluctant to fill it to the brim with all the unnecessary things that we had before.
Really, if I think about it, I often find that in my life.
Less to do: I find that when I assign myself more tasks than what I am capable of doing then I tend to be less productive because I am overwhelmed and then I anxiously spin my wheels overwhelmed at trying to get it all done. So, I have learned to take on what I can and say no to what I can’t. Saying no is hard sometimes but I have learned it’s essential to keeping whatever sanity I have left.
Less people: This doesn’t mean that I treat others badly or stop being kind to all the people in Walmart. It does mean that I have learned I can’t be all things to all people, and when you allow yourself to be exactly who God made you to be and then take a look at your circle, you will probably find it smaller.
Less food: Honestly guys, someone needs to follow me around this holiday season and just smack stuff out of my hands. I thought about telling my kids to do that, but since I know they actually will, I haven’t mentioned it.
I guess the point I am making is that we often feel less than if we have less than someone else — less accomplishments, less stuff or less friends (and I definitely get jealous when someone else has cake) but truth is, less is often so much more.
The only exception to this is Jesus Christ, and it goes hand in hand. Because the more of Christ that is in you, the less you tend to want everything else. It’s this amazing heart transformation that can only be done through real time with Him.
So when I am out shopping this year, I hope to remember that. Less is more. And while I am in the buffet line at dinner, I hope to remember it too.
