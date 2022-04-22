I’ve always said that no matter where I go I’m usually the most awkward person in the room.
This theory was proven once again last night when I went to an event for work.
The venue was a beautiful place but I always find myself intimidated by a room full of well-dressed people mingling with wine glass stems between their fingers.
Because there I was wearing the only pair of nice pants I own right now that aren’t paint covered from our remodel or just don’t quite meet in the middle anymore. It would seem that pants-with-buttons don’t appreciate my love for one piece of pie and then a second one consumed by standing over the pie tin with a fork for just one bite — about 14 times.
But I have been working on self-esteem, so when I got ready, I gave the mirror a thumbs-up and decided to just be okay with myself for once.
No worries. No stress.
Until I got there.
Then all the stress and all the worries barreled through my mind like a Mack truck. I was nearly crippled by the time I finally entered the room.
You don’t belong. No one thinks you should be here.
Self-doubt is so heavy to wear and even harder to shed. But I said a quick prayer as I stood in the back and pretended to busy myself with something important.
Moments later a friend walked through the door and her smile rooted me. She came over immediately and spoke to me. When she walked away another person came over and introduced herself which led to another. Then more people I know came in and waved or spoke.
Suddenly, I didn’t remember my insufficient pants or even my awkwardness.
Until about 20 minutes later when the incident occurred.
About a week ago, I lost my phone in Walmart.
We all knew it was going to happen eventually, and if you didn’t know it then you really don’t know me. I lose my phone or wallet on an average of several times per week, but every other time I just walk right back in and snatch it from the shampoo aisle or wherever I left it and make a little joke to the people nearby.
This time, it was nowhere to be found.
I went to the service desk and asked all the employees I walked by, but no one knew anything about it.
We finally left and ended up buying a new phone since I need it for work — and that part is a blessing in disguise because my camera wasn’t very good anyway.
However, my recorder is different and I always record everything I am going to write about because my notes are often chicken scratch. (Seriously, people had to have been so much better at my job before technology.)
This was the first time I used it at an event.
It was quiet as the speaker told us about his entrepreneurial journey and out of nowhere my player started playing instead of recording. As my new-and- improved phone speaker blasting a replay of the last speaker, I desperately tried to turn it off as the current speaker stopped for a moment.
I finally got it fixed but not before momentarily doing the same thing again.
I just withered once again.
So I did it again. I gave it to God right there.
And then the last speaker came to the scene.
She talked about her successes and how she got where she is, but then she paused and said, “Here’s something we don’t talk about enough.”
She vividly described every one of her failures — I tear up remembering it now because God used her so beautifully to teach my heart and remind me that it’s not about showing up and doing everything perfectly.
It’s about showing up — and continuing to do so. Over and over again. For as long as He calls you to do so.
That’s success to me. Walking in His will and letting Him use me wherever I go.
By the end of that event, my heart was full. I met so many great people (none of which seemed to know anything about the incident) and I learned that we are all just human.
We are all just showing up.
And at some point today, I am going to show up at the thrift store to get myself a new pair of pants.
