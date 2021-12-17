“And the shepherds watched the flocks by night.”
It was Christmas 2012.
Dressed in his navy blue bathrobe, balancing a towel on his head, Connor stood at the microphone with his voice shaking as he recited the line he'd practiced hundreds of times in the car, the living room and between bites of mac and cheese at the supper table.
Every word was perfectly spoken, but no one, other than his own mother, could hear him. And that's because the entire Nativity had erupted into utter chaos when a lamb ran off with our plastic baby Jesus.
This happened every year.
We'd practiced every Sunday morning since October and gotten through a rather intense dress rehearsal featuring all our best costumes — my personal favorite being the Nativity duck.
(We used what we had.)
Then when the big night came and all the parents gathered to watch their children recreate the beautiful story of Jesus's birth, everyone usually lost their minds on stage. The animals went rogue (no one in the sanctuary will ever forget the breakdancing lion), the wise men made bad choices, and all the angels fell — literally right down the carpeted stairs.
Finally we got it together just enough to sing "Silent Night" and usher everyone off the stage for pictures and refreshments.
Although it was chaotic and never went as planned, I can't help but think the kids had it more right than what we realized.
Because all those years ago in Bethlehem — it wasn't a silent night. It was a busy night.
The inn was full. There was no place to stay. Joseph and Mary found themselves quartered with the livestock.
It was a painful night.
With great pain, she delivered hope into the world. She nestled into scratchy hay as her body readied itself to give birth. No nurses came in to check on her or offer words of encouragement.
As contractions tightened in her belly, Mary must have screamed into the night as she grasped Joseph's hand.
Surely the animals got on her nerves.
"What are you at looking at, cow?"
"Joseph. I'm telling you if that sheep comes over here one more time."
How overwhelmed Joseph must have felt — delivering a baby on his own in a place where they knew no one. His wife was suffering and bleeding, and they were alone.
He must've questioned everything. Why would God not provide a better place for Mary? Knowing she is carrying His own son, and knowing the great task ahead for them.
Yet there they were. In the dirt and grime of a stable — delivering grace to humanity. Mary didn't have a birth plan, but God did. It was quite simple overall, and given to her by His angel, Gabriel.
“You will be with child and give birth to a son. You are to give him the name Jesus.” That was all she was told about His birth — except for one more thing.
He told her not to be afraid.
God knew what was coming. He knew a census requirement would lead them to Bethlehem where it was predicted that the Messiah would be born. He knew the innkeeper would slam the door in Mary's face. He knew that this young couple would bring Jesus into the world all alone.
He also knew the night it would all happen - and it wasn't a silent night. It couldn't have been. But it was a holy night.
God led them right where they were supposed to be — right underneath His star. Mary and Joseph were never alone.
The star hung above that stable and the angels gathered as Mary brought forth a son.
Hope, grace, and most of all, love — His name is Jesus and He made a dusty manger majestic. Two thousand years later, we still marvel at the glory of His birth.
It was never about perfect circumstances, but about bringing a perfect Savior into a messy world.
So maybe the kids had it right after all - even the breakdancing lion. As long as you're glorifying Him, nothing else really matters.
So, don't ever think your life is too messy or chaotic for Jesus to come into your heart. He was born for that.
