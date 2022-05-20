My Dad was known for an ability to spin a tale, and we cherished the mornings he stopped by for coffee and a story.
Watching as he recalled the days he spent on the baseball field at Mark Twain Elementary, his strolls to Bud’s Golden Cream for a treat, and the time he told us that Grandpa knocked on the bathroom door after Dad and his buddies smoked an old box of cigars they’d found in the basement.
Grandpa found him in the bathroom after smoking that entire box — and inhaling it. “Ronnie,” he said. “You been smoking?”
Dad looked up from the toilet and shook his head. “'Oh, no sir. Must have been something I ate.' “He never mentioned it again,” Dad remembered. “I guess he figured the puking was punishment enough.”
No matter the topic, each of Dad’s stories shared a few common threads.
As his hands flew around with gestures as exaggerated as the story’s details, there was an appreciation for the simple things.
Those were the days, he said, when preparing to spend the day outside meant gathering up his things and whistling for the dog.
“Every kid had a dog and every dog had a kid,” he remembered. “It was never hard to find a group of kids to play with. The outdoors was our meeting spot.”
As I watch my own kids occupied with their phones, and myself gearing up for some kind of HGTV marathon, I wonder if this generation of kids is missing out on something really important.
Boredom.
Because let me just say that I have watched boredom spark some tremendous things in my kids.
Several years ago, they built an entire go-kart out of old wood and some bicycle tires they found in our garage one day after grand proclamations that they were so bored they were going to die.
Although I have to admit that boredom for me often ends staring aimlessly into the refrigerator— so it isn’t to say it’s always a good thing either. I fear that our kids’ (and our own) constant need for provided entertainment will never lead to some of the great stories like what Dad shared during those cherished mornings around my table.
I don’t want to sit around with my grandkids and talk about the time their grandpa and I binge-watched the entire series of "Chuck" on Netflix in three days. Although that was fun, I have to say.
Sometimes I find my attention span is waning with a constant need to check social media when I am sitting in a waiting room. I sometimes find my kids plugged into their phones just on short car rides when they should be taking in the scenery.
I mean, really, how are they going to remember where everything was one day in 30 years? If I was constantly on my phone would I remember exactly where Blockbuster, Ponderosa, Kroger and SuperX once were? Or what downtown Hannibal looked like before the bridge was moved?
I just want them to learn that great things often come from idle minds.
I have also noticed that Dad seemed to have a deeper understanding of appreciation as a kid.
“Every Friday my mom used to set out good pants, my nice collared shirt and a bow tie — man, I hated that thing — because we were going downtown to shop,” he said. “That’s when I would get my weekly soda, and nothing ever tasted as good. I waited all week long for that soda.”
As he told the story, he guzzled one of the Diet Pepsi’s his refrigerator is always stocked with.
Yet that faraway look in his eyes said that weekly soda was a lot more satisfying. It makes me wonder if on-demand living has made us more demanding.
My kids have no idea what it was like to wait all week for Saturday morning cartoons; in fact, their favorite shows are waiting for them on a “watch later” Netflix queue. They will never know how good a bowl of Captain Crunch is when sitting in front of an episode of the Smurf’s you’d been waiting all week to watch.
Treats aren’t treats when they are constantly at our fingertips.
Watching my own family disappear into the world of instant gratification and constant screen time, I learned through Dad the simple things that seem to make the most impact.
As his memories usually mingled with swirling steam rising from his cup, I have also learned that nostalgia is best served with coffee.
