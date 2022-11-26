Once upon a Thanksgiving I spent the morning with my Dad making his favorite fudge while we munched on celery and cream cheese — a tradition started years ago by Granny.

The kids ran around our feet and Shawn sat nearby. We talked about God and our country and what we might eat for Christmas dinner (because talking about other big meals while making a big meal was also an Ashburn tradition).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.