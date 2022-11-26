Once upon a Thanksgiving I spent the morning with my Dad making his favorite fudge while we munched on celery and cream cheese — a tradition started years ago by Granny.
The kids ran around our feet and Shawn sat nearby. We talked about God and our country and what we might eat for Christmas dinner (because talking about other big meals while making a big meal was also an Ashburn tradition).
Later on, Mom would join us with her famous stuffing that we all knew was Stouffer's but we didn't care. For me if something comes from a box or from scratch, as long as it tastes good then I don’t really see why it matters.
Thinking about that takes me back to one of my brother’s birthday dinners at Granny’s house. The birthday kid was always the one who got to pick what the meal would be that we would all gather around.
In true me-fashion I never chose the same meal. It was always random and basically whatever I was naming my favorite food at the time — which is still an ever-evolving list. I’ve just accepted that I actually have no favorite food, I just love it all.
Ben, however, was a die-hard for his birthday dinner. Every single year, it was a huge meal of Granny’s made-from-scratch fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans and biscuits. Honestly, it was one of the meals of the year.
One year was a little different though.
I can’t remember how old Ben was turning but I believe it was the first dinner he brought along his girlfriend, Jennifer, who has now been his wife for nearly 30 years. So we were all getting older. Grandpa had passed away the year before and his empty chair was felt around the table.
Granny was her normal self, buzzing around the table and scooping more potatoes onto plates where she saw them getting low and pouring gravy over anything we pointed to. Gravy was Granny’s love language.
As always, we urged her to sit down and eat, pointing to her own plate of cooling food.
Everything was delicious but after years of eating Granny’s original recipe, I could tell the chicken and biscuits weren't quite the same. It was good but it didn’t seem like hers.
Of course we all went on about it the same as every other year.
Later when Dad and I began to help with clean-up, I reached into the cabinet to pull out the trash can and a couple of KFC boxes rolled out from behind it. Dad and I exchanged a glance and a smile while carefully placing the boxes and the trash can exactly like it was.
When she entered the room, she looked relieved we hadn’t discovered the evidence, and then shooed us out of the kitchen because she wanted to clean it herself.
In the years to follow, Granny’s vigor in the kitchen never slowed. Ben’s next birthday was back to her famous fried chicken and biscuits.
But if they’d never returned, it wouldn’t have really mattered.
Mom’s stuffing in a box, Granny’s fried chicken and biscuits, Dad’s fudge that he labored over each year. I can’t say that I don’t long for those tastes of home again.
What’s amazing is that I can’t duplicate a single one of them.
And honestly, I would say that no one who knows me is surprised that every time I try to make fried chicken the breading is usually charred to get the middle done — and if it's golden brown then watch out when you sink your teeth in.
What’s funny though, is I can make a mean box of Stove Top Stuffing but it still doesn’t taste like my moms. Boil water, add butter and stir. It would still have to be done with her hand to get the result I am searching for.
And during the holiday season, I always find myself searching for those things a little harder. With a longing that I can’t explain.
I guess I am jealous of that table in Heaven and I wonder what life there might be like.
How grateful I am to God for the grace that He offers us so I can one day sit at that table too.
He could have made us disposable people to throw away once He was done with us. Sadly we may see one another that way sometimes, God never did.
He calls us His beloved. He sent His son to redeem us so that we can have the same hope of eternity that I know my sweet Granny and my parents are living in the light of. (And so many others I can't wait to see again!)
So, here's to my loved ones who I am missing this holiday season but I am so grateful to know are at home waiting for me.
