Upon moving into our temporary home while renovating our forever home, which we have now been in since April, I boxed up some precious family photos and documents and took them to my mother and father-in-law’s for safekeeping.
Last week they came home and I went through all of them. I was actually supposed to be cleaning for the company that was coming the next day but I couldn’t resist peeking into one of the tubs, which led to a three-hour event.
Every time I sort through those boxes, I am amazed at the relics in there.
They aren’t worth money or anything and I worry that they might lose value as they get passed down from generation to generation but I am hoping that everyone who receives them will see the treasures I do.
Granny Ashburn is who placed them with me and I am still surprised by her choice since I am widely known for losing things. I think God just knew I needed these parts of our family history in my life to look at and wonder about.
There are pictures from the early 1900s of DuPont company get-togethers in the little town of Ashburn, which is my family’s claim to fame as my great (add a few but I don’t know how many) grandfather founded the little Pike County town in Missouri along Highway 79.
I also rediscovered an original document from 1927 in which the graduating eighth grade class from the Ashburn schoolhouse created a “Class Will” for the class below them passing down items such as “cuds of gum” under their desks or “any other unlikely places, for we sometimes had to rid ourselves of these in too much haste to be able to pick and choose the most desirable means of disposal.”
The second page of the document left the passed down specific traits to other students. In that text I found my Great Uncle Ray and my grandpa, Eugene Ashburn.
“To Fannie West we leave Katie Irwine’s gift of gab."
"To Floyd Livingood all of Ray Ashburn’s good deportment and well studied lessons."
"To Ralph Tibbits, all of Arthur Caldwell’s likeness for Civil Government."
"To Virgil Caldwell all of Eugene Ashburn’s methods of playing baseball.”
It seems to be its second appearance in a publication, as the last line of the two-page document, which is creased and torn in places, thanks the Louisiana Times and bequeaths to them “all of the of our lives, past, present and future, with all the wonders, sensations, hair-breadth escapes, glorious attainments, and other deserved or undeserved notoriety.”
Perhaps the best part is the paragraph above that one where they bequeath to their teacher Miss Johnston “all of the amazing knowledge and startling information that we have furnished her from time to time on our various examination papers.
“If she sees fit we hereby authorize her to give out such information to the world as she may feel the world is ready to receive. We feel that much we have imparted on her is entirely new and would throw much new light on many an unfamiliar subject to both teachers and students everywhere.”
Reading this, I can’t help but wonder what eighth grader in dusty old Ashburn, Missouri, came up with this amazing piece of literature nearly a hundred years ago.
Right now I have this stored in sheet protectors but I also plan to frame it at some point. I have no idea if there are other copies out there but with it being typed, I wonder if a handwritten copy wasn’t sent to the newspaper and this typed out original was sent back.
How amazing that all these years down the line something that those kids, some of whom became parents and then grandparents down the line, probably put that together with the laughter and joy of moving on to greater things in life.
Never would they have guessed that someone would run across it all these years later and share to a whole new generation with such delight.
What will God use of mine, or yours, down the line?
Perhaps it’s a note we write or something someone else writes about us. It could be a craft we make or photos we take and leave behind. Honestly, in this day and age, it might be a social media post they discover on Ancestry.com.
Who knows. But it definitely makes me remember that what I leave behind matters and that God doesn’t just use us while we are here but He can continue to use us long after.
