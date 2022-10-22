Here is something I have learned over time, and by that I mean in the last year or so, because my job is pretty public.
Sometimes, whether you want to or not, you are going to look completely 100% stupid. Your intentions are going to be misunderstood.
You are going to fall so flat on your face that you are pretty sure there's just no getting back up.
When you look up from that place you will almost always find fingers pointing out all of the things you already see and have likely already beat yourself up over.
But you will also find hands that are extended and ready to pull you up. You are going to find smiling faces that say, "I've been there. You've got this; keep going."
Those are the voices you want to listen to. Those are the ones to keep in your camp and let kindle your spirit.
Trying new things is so hard sometimes and putting yourself out there is hard and potentially devastating to your self-esteem.
God doesn't let us go it alone though. When we are working at something He has told us to do, He's going to provide these people along the way who just keep you going.
He's going to let you know — even on the super hard days — that there's a purpose in everything you are doing.
You might not see it right in front of you today but when you look back there's always that hindsight, or perhaps God sight. Letting you see what good you've done (through Him) just by stepping out of your comfort zone.
I spent a lot of time convinced I couldn't do this job. Now I am starting to understand that I can't do it perfectly but that doesn't mean I won't do it to absolute the best of my ability and use the gifts God gave me.
When I first started interviewing people, going to events and writing I spent most of my time apologizing to people for my awkwardness.
Truth is, I am still awkward but now I am just allowing myself to see it as part of my charm.
Just like last week when I went to interview the McKenzie's at the Old Planter's Barn. Shawn came with me since he wanted to also see the building that once belong to my grandparents.
He disappeared for a bit and then came in eating these cheese curds and drinking a chocolate soda, and I don't know why but I just assumed that they were samples or something he got from the people I was interviewing.
So I ate one and continued eating them and taking drinks of Shawn's soda throughout the whole interview just going on and on about how good they were.
And if you know me then you know I go on about things.
When he told me that they were planning to open the microbrewery by the Chocolate Extravaganza this year, I was like, “Oh yes and this chocolate soda will do great."
And he just kept very nicely nodding at me.
Something struck me when I got in the car with Shawn.
"Where did you get the cheese and the chocolate soda?"
"The Dutch Country Store."
Oh geez. I thought about that all night long and wondered just how much more of an idiot I could possibly be.
I have never just ate and drank my way through an interview before but I thought I was being so supportive — turns out I was just going on and on about a business down the street! (They were really good by the way — haha.)
Anyway, I ran into him at the store and was a little embarrassed but instead he came up and thanked me because the article I wrote drew people to his event and I was so glad!
I apologized for the food incident and I don't even think he remembered! Boy, was I relieved.
So, if you have fallen flat today then please see this post as one of those extended hands.
Get back up and get back to it. God has plans for you and even you look a little dumb or make some mistakes along the way — it really all works out in the end.
And sometimes you get to eat some really good cheese curds and chocolate soda at work.
