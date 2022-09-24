Fall is here.
I am certainly willing to grab some pumpkin treats and hide away my summer body in a cozy sweater, which is pretty much just my winter body from last year with spotty areas of a tan from where sun rays cracked through the sunscreen.
But I have to be honest, I am always kind of disgruntled about this season.
Fall is not my favorite but not due to any fault of its own. It really is a lovely season of beautiful colors, cool breezes, bonfires and perfect evenings to curl up with a bowl of my hubby’s famous chili.
The crisp days of fall come after a bittersweet goodbye to the rambunctious and unruly days of summer. In some ways, it’s like mom and dad came home from a night out and are telling us it’s time for bed.
Really, thank heavens they are home because we need the structure. It’s good for us.
But still, I feel this weight on me as the temperatures get cooler and the night starts coming sooner.
It’s more about what fall leads into. Sandwiched between the end of summer and the beginning of winter, fall transitions us from the glorious days of flip-flops to the sluggish days of snow boots.
Spring is totally different because it shows up like a sweet friend on a hard day with flowers and a promise to melt your sorrows as the snow starts to disappear.
On the flipside, fall just feels like winter’s waiting room although it’s a really nice waiting room that has some comfy couches and blankets, amazing soup in the crockpot and a favorite movie playing on the television.
I’m writing this feeling guilty that I am pulling everyone else into the winter-dread I am feeling. I really don’t want to do that.
Although I don’t think I am alone in my feelings about winter — and if you are a winter enthusiast I totally respect you but we just aren’t the same — I do hate that fall becomes less appealing by its association with winter.
However, I want to learn from you fellow winter-haters who are able to breathe in the beauty of the fall season and love it for exactly what it is. Those people who can just live for the moment without worrying about the snow storms and getting the car started in sub degree temperatures.
I think that’s how we are supposed to live.
We can soak in the value of good days while knowing hard days will worry about themselves. It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t prepare for winter but why not enjoy the beautiful days of fall in the meantime?
Why not live for today?
In the Christian life we are to live in the light of eternity, always remembering that this life is temporary and that the Kingdom of God is always near.
But that doesn’t make today wasted time, because our moments on earth come from God they all have value and purpose. While we are in a temporary placement on earth, there are so many ways to appreciate everything God is offering in the here and now.
So that’s what I am planning to do. I’m going to shed this fall dread and live each moment as it comes knowing that it is a gift from God, whether it’s to enjoy or to learn from, or possibly both.
All the while knowing that all seasons point to the eternal life that Jesus gave me.
And you know what? Really, there’s some good stuff about winter too.
I mean there’s only 93 days until Christmas.
