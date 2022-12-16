Christmas Eve is a week away, and it feels like it should still be August.
Not by the temperature, of course, but it just feels like time has been ticking by a different clock since I hit my 40s. Santa Claus has more or less become a delivery driver who drops off boxes at random places around our house.
And at this point in the season, delivery drivers have befriended our dogs and wave as the goats greet them when coming up our drive.
That is probably an exaggeration unless it’s not. I am really never here when the drivers come and usually just find the packages sitting next to our porch or some other random place. It’s been kind of fun, like an Easter egg hunt for Amazon boxes.
We sometimes find them out back under the carport or laying in the grass next to the deck and our favorite was when we found one sitting in Shawn’s car, which we actually really appreciated because it was raining outside.
Having teenagers at Christmas is different too.
There won’t be the pitter-patter of little feet outside our bedroom door at 5 a.m. and then this slow, quiet approach to our bed and gentle shaking “Mom, mom.”
And then as soon as I cracked an eyelid the jumping began, “IT’S CHRISTMAS! SANTA CAME!”
At that point, it was a phone call to Papa and once he arrived it was an early-morning chaos of flying wrapping paper, sweet screams of joy when a favorite gift was opened, and groans as new packages of underwear and socks were tossed across the room.
This year is different because those pitter-patters are the solid footsteps of young men who are only likely to get out of bed at 5 a.m. if there is a deer stand to go to.
There’s no favorite toy to unwrap this year because they aren’t really into toys anymore, and I’m not upset because I won’t miss cutting air-tight packages with three levels of zip ties wrapped so tight that you had to dodge flying shrapnel when it finally came off, just to unleash a 4-inch transformer.
I also won’t miss the battery lottery, where everyone stands around Dad who is before an Energizer pile calling out winners.
“Triple A!”
“It’s me! It’s me!” called out the kid with his remote control airplane that would soon join the aircraft somewhere in the creek backyard from the last two Christmases.
The battery round-up went on until someone ended up on the floor crying because there isn’t enough to go around. And it’s me with my brand new, state-of-the-art, battery-only shiatsu back massager.
Oh well, who needs a massage when you can just rest your back on the dryer during its unusually violent spin cycle.
Funny how everything changes and grows, even when it comes to Christmas.
Although Christmas as its core, never changes.
The fairy-tales fade and the gifts break, get lost, and eventually lose their interest (sometimes before the end of the day.)
But that’s not what Christmas is about, anyway.
The shepherds who were watching their flock that night, an expectant couple journey to Bethlehem, and a child born in a manger perfectly placed underneath a star. As the Wiseman traveled from afar and the angels gathered to worship Him, it was Christmas.
Jesus is a gift to mankind for all who will accept His invitation.
“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6.
Christmas looks different year-to-year but the reason for the season never changes. Thank you, Jesus for your sacrifice and, of course, Happy Birthday!
