Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Cloudy early with periods of light rain and snow later in the day. High 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.