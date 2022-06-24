You want to know what the hardest part about being human is?
It’s being human — that’s the hardest part.
Most of us, or just about everyone I know at least, strive daily not to mess up. Yet most of those same people tend to mess up daily — including myself.
I have noticed that some people expect more from others than from themselves.
When someone gets something wrong at the drive-thru and the person on the other side is made to feel small because they accidentally stuck the wrong size of French fry into the bag, it always makes me wonder how they think people should handle them when they make mistakes.
We all know that everyone out there will screw up, so as far as I can tell, the people who lose their temper over another person’s slipup are really just angry because that person dared to be human on their time, or sometimes on their ego.
I think some of it is the often hurried and stressed society we live in today.
I am more apt to get impatient or short tempered when I am running late, and especially when I am late when that little fuel pump dings and lights up on my dash.
It’s that reminder of the night before when I looked at the state of my gas situation and made a choice to get gas in the morning.
This happened one of the last mornings I was running the kids to school before summer break.
I pulled in already frustrated, and then rushed into the gas station to pay for the gas.
I found a long line of other late people who were completely annoyed because the cashier messed up the guy’s change at the register.
That guy rolled his eyes at the already-frazzled young cashier and went off to the person behind him, “Don’t kids know how to make change anymore?” That person loudly agreed that kids these days just aren’t taught the same anymore and that’s exactly why problems like this happen.
Except that wasn’t true. That wasn’t the problem.
When I paid and had a conversation with the cashier, she told me that she was taught by her grandfather to make change long ago. She knew how to give change — it was his snarky attitude toward her that made her unable to do what she was trying to do.
Truth is, I could have been the person who made her feel small had I not done a heart check when I walked in there.
I sighed and rolled my eyes the second I walked into that gas station and found the line wrapping around the donuts.
How dare this line be long when I am in a hurry? How dare this cashier be human on my time?
Except when I looked up and saw that young girl behind the counter wilting at people’s attitudes and rude remarks, I realized that I was taking out on her what was my mistake to start with.
I didn’t get out the door on time because I got caught up in a conversation with my husband about what needed to be done for that day. Then I couldn’t find the little pink purse that now serves as a car key since I got a vehicle with a key fob.
(I haven’t actually seen the key in months — I just know as long as I have that purse the car starts.)
I had to make an adjustment in my attitude and realize when she messed up that man’s change, she was only being human – which is the same condition that made me late and grouchy in the first place.
It’s so important to offer a constant flow of grace to others, because we constantly need that same grace in our own lives.
What’s even more amazing is that grace originates from a perfect God who offers an endless supply to all seek Him. No matter how bad we screw up and no matter how frustrating we can be – God embraces us with open arms.
If God can remain patient with me throughout life as I question Him and do all the human things I continually do, I can absolutely display patience to others even when I am struggling in my own human condition.
Because it’s true — being human is really hard.
And it’s our job to help each other through it.
