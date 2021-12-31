DUNCAN: Age is just a number that I can't remember

Today I sat here and realized I forgot how old I am.
I was pretty sure I was 42 but then it suddenly struck me that I might actually be 43. So, I opened the calculator on my phone and typed in this year versus the year I was born and found myself to be older than I want to be.
So, here’s to 43, I guess. Even though I’ve actually been this age since September, somewhere in the past few months, I lost a year in my head. I’ve been walking around impersonating a 42-year-old for a while now and no one seems to have noticed.
Have I been acting my age?
Honestly, I’m not sure that I ever have. Not that I’m especially immature or anything, but I do tend to always think of myself as the youngest person when I’m in a room of adults even when I most definitely am not.
Not too long ago, one of our church members stood up during Sunday announcements with the reminder that it was Young Couple Night at their house, and I immediately whispered to Shawn that we should go. He looked at me and smiled, rather sympathetically, and said, “I don’t think we’re invited.”
And it struck me suddenly that he was right. It wasn’t because we were left out of the group, it was because we aren’t in that group anymore.
Oh dear. I’m supposed to be the adult in the room now, and most of the time I’m still looking for some kind of upper management decision on everything I do. I have Shawn, thankfully, but there are sometimes the things that are my job turn out to be disastrous.
Just this week, our oldest son passed his driver’s permit test. And when he started studying back a few months ago, it never struck me to start looking for the documents necessary to get the actual permit.
When the day came that he was about to take it, I easily pulled out his birth certificate out of the safe but his social security card (along with the other kid’s) is nowhere to be found.
I just don’t understand where things go sometimes. I know I have seen those cards in there multiple times but the moment I need one of them — nope, it’s just gone.
In somewhat defense of myself, most of our stuff is scattered in different locations around town for storage right now since we are remodeling a house and moving in a few months. But, I still don’t know why the cards aren’t in the safe which is in the house we are living in right now.
So, now the poor kid has to wait a few weeks while I order another one, and this is after he already waited a few months later than he had to because I thought he had to 15 1/2 to get his permit when he could have taken it on the day he turned 15.
He’s a nice boy and is taking the whole thing in stride, but I just can’t help but be annoyed with myself. This is the stuff where I need to act my age, or at least just more responsible.
Then again, maybe I am acting my age. Maybe 43 is the age I finally just lose it. Although it could be argued I never had it to begin with.
Maybe age really is just a number; the older I get, the more it feels that way. Especially when you can’t remember what the number is anyway. I can definitely say that no matter my age, I am a blessed soul and grateful for everything God has given me while I am here.
Truth is, all the days in this life are numbered. While that might seem disturbing, it’s really not when you know that the purpose of this life is to get to the next.
So, 42 or 43 or whatever number I might come up with next, I’ll just keep on putting one step in front of the other until the glorious day I get to Jesus.
