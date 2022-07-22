This month marks my one-year anniversary since I started working full time at the newspaper and it’s been a whirlwind of learning, growth and trying to figure out exactly where I fit into the world of journalism.
It’s not where I pictured myself but I’m starting to understand that it’s exactly where I belong. Although it’s sort of in that way where you hold your hands out, squint and look a little sideways, “Oh I see it now.”
I’ve been writing this column now for more than six years in the Hannibal Courier-Post, although the column actually started out as a monthly feature in Hannibal Magazine.
My first column was titled, “We are all Players in the Game of Life” and I still giggle because I remember in the comment section, which I actually didn’t discover until years later when rereading it, that said something along the lines of, “What kind of wackadoodle wrote this?”
And it’s funny because I have often wondered the same thing.
Truth is, I often turn my columns in thinking “Who am I? Why would people want to read anything I write?”
Well, it’s a good question because I’m no different than any one of you reading this. I mean, we might not share the same taste in food or politics but we do share the fact that we are totally and completely human.
Unless you aren’t checking that “I am not a robot” box when you sign into places on the internet, and then I don’t really know what to say to you.
Over the years I have written this column I have published two books, one that contains the first four years of Courier-Post columns.
I then went from a stay-at-home mom to a working mom with the Hannibal Public School district as a library clerk and then secretary. But my heart never strayed from the love of writing, especially storytelling.
Where would we be without stories? Our stories are really everything.
In most articles, I’m telling someone else’s story. It’s an unbelievable opportunity to be able to talk to people about their lives and then write about them and I hold it as a precious privilege.
Sometimes they are stories of those who step out into the business world and take a chance. I’ve been able to meet people who are just starting up and learn about their dreams and hard work coming to fruition.
Sometimes they are stories about what has come out of loss or a tragic event, and how their hard story has impacted those around them.
From Erika at Kairos Hope bringing healing to others who have been sexually abused to the men at the Harvest House helping people with addictions build a new life. What a privilege it is to hear what God is doing through the hardships they have faced.
Other times my stories are recap from some really amazing events that I have been able to go to and write about.
Although don’t be surprised if you ever go to an event and see me sitting outside in my dusty old Equinox for at least 10 minutes before working up the nerve to walk in the door. Even after I finally arrive, I will likely be the most awkward person in the room. Yet, I still find so much joy in later telling the story of it.
But in this column, I get to tell you my story.
I try to be as honest as possible without throwing any dirty laundry into the mix. Some things should and do remain private.
I learned very early in my life that other people are encouraged if I am willing to open up about my marriage, parenting and more. Plus, who doesn't love to hear about the time I accidentally donated my husband's entire winter wardrobe to Goodwill?
Where I really connect with people are stories about my faith.
I am so grateful for people who approach me with words of encouragement about this column, and many of them specifically that I keep God in it. I truly want this space to glorify Him who has given me the opportunity to share my testimony with others.
I can’t write my story without God in it because I would be leaving out the most important part.
That’s because the story of the Duncan family wandering through daily life is actually written by and purposefully planned by God. It’s His story. While we aren’t graceful people at all, our days are filled with His grace. It’s what gets us through.
So thank you for reading this, and to those of you who have reached out to me, I can’t thank you enough. God is using you as such a sweet part of my story.
