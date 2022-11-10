DUNCAN: A marriage made in Heaven and showered with grace

I have been singing the praises of my husband a lot lately - well deserved ones with the hard work he's put in at our new place this last year and a half.
At the same time, it's always been really important to me that I never gloss over our marriage like it's a perfect union. Truly it is a union made perfect for us through God, which is something we continually work on.
But man we've had some days on the battlefield, let me tell you.
We have thrown regrettable words at each other. We have been petty. We have not loved one another the way God calls us to love on so many occasions over the years.
There were days I truly believed that we couldn't follow through the lifelong promises we made to our loved ones and God. That's a dark place to go and it hurts when you sit in it feeling alone and hopeless.
On one particular day of marital struggle when I sat in the Walmart parking lot crying out to God (I still conduct a lot of business with God in that parking lot before I go in so I don't succumb to that cappuccino maker I have been eyeing).
I asked God to open Shawn's eyes to everything he was doing. I asked him to convict Shawn with the disregard I felt he had for me as his wife.
I asked God to FIX HIM PLEASE.
And ever so gently as I raised my head from that steering wheel, God whispered. "Maybe we should fix you first."
I will admit that I didn't think I had much of a hand in our marital woes. He was the one bringing problems on our marriage through keeping me on a budget where I could barely afford to feed the baby and working constant overtime for no reason I thought was worth being away from his family.
And that was true yet I hadn't acknowledged my overspending and tendency to act like a spoiled brat who needed taken care of. My attitude back then still turns my stomach when I think about it.
We both had a part in this crumbling marriage and all we could do was point at each other's faults and scream about them. Then begrudgingly deliver apologies for the argument but never really acknowledged the rotting roots below us.
Tears were streaming which I mopped up before smiling and waving at a lady a couple of cars away who I often saw in the pickup line at school.
I then put the car in drive and headed home where I walked in the door to the man I had left a Dear-John letter to on the counter, took our baby and walked out.
He looked at me. I looked at him.
"I'm sorry," I said and I meant it. I acknowledged everything God had brought to my attention.
"I'm sorry too." And he began doing the same thing. The flag waved and a peace fell over the kitchen as we grasped hands and prayed.
We were so young then, nearly 17 years ago. But we have yet to maintain a perfect marriage and yet to find that place where neither of us screw up.
We have even had many more days since of stubbornness and arguing over things that seriously don't matter in the overall picture.
But we eventually, and honestly sometimes very awkwardly, always end up at the feet of Jesus together. Friends, there is an unending grace there that you will find nowhere else.
God continues to love us with His perfect love and while we can't love each other perfectly, I am so grateful for a God who continues to accept us and bring us closer to Him.
And the closer we are to Him -- the closer we are to each other.
