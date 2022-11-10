DUNCAN: A marriage made in Heaven and showered with grace

Meg Duncan

I have been singing the praises of my husband a lot lately - well deserved ones with the hard work he's put in at our new place this last year and a half.

At the same time, it's always been really important to me that I never gloss over our marriage like it's a perfect union. Truly it is a union made perfect for us through God, which is something we continually work on.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.