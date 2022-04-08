“Papa’s here!”
It was joyful chaos as the dogs barked and the kids, still in their jammies, jumped off the couch, leaving steamy imprints of four noses (two dogs and two kids) smashed against the window in anticipation of his arrival.
Dad rarely skipped a morning of coffee and conversation, and it usually happened about 7 a.m.
Honestly, I was always as excited as they were, I just had better composure at the time.
It still amazes me how he somehow managed to meet the needs of every single one of us with such patience and grace.
The kids clamored around him with their “Guess what, Papa?” stories to tell or “Wanna hear a joke I made up?”
And of course he wanted to hear it — although sometimes they had to repeat it a few times before he did hear it. Honestly, I think he might never have fully heard some of those jokes but his laughter and genuine love toward the joke-teller was everything.
Somehow in the midst of all that, Dad never failed to open his duct-tape covered Bible and point me to those sacred words. He set my mind on Jesus every morning in a daily fueling of encouragement and accountability.
How is it that in this one humble man, who never saw in himself what we did, was the ability to bring an entire household such joy?
In some ways, I was as bad as the kids. In my early 30s, I was hungry for biblical knowledge but still drinking the milk of a new Christian. He walked me through so much.
One day I remember sitting at our freshly poured mugs and looking at him across the table.
He was complimenting Logan’s new-to-him cake pan hat which he found when throwing everything out of the bottom kitchen cabinet — the contents of which were still thrown around the kitchen floor.
Connor was already in school and Logan would follow in the fall.
It suddenly struck me that this was just a season, and my heart mixed with joy and sadness at once.
Because certain seasons are so impactful and special but they always come to an end.
Several years later I started working full-time at the kids' school as a library assistant and mornings with Papa became weekend events.
It was a Tuesday afternoon and I had just taken a class to lunch when he called and told me he had received a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
And just like that — standing outside a noisy elementary school cafeteria — the winds blew in and the season changed.
It was colder and harder but it was every bit as impactful.
Morning coffee and conversation didn’t change. It just happened in different places and the chaos wasn’t quite the same.
Sometimes it was at his house where he sat in his chair, thin and pale from chemo, yet still opening that tattered book. Other times, it was at the cancer center, where we would have coffee in Styrofoam cups.
Then one day, it was just me sitting next to his bedside with a cold mug in my hand.
Shawn was with my mom who was at home sick with her own cancer and the kids were with other family members. My brother was on a plane from Texas to get here.
Tearfully, I opened the Bible app on my phone and did for him what he did for me through that wonderful joyful season — I pointed him to the word.
I have no idea if he heard it but I have to believe that right before He took Dad home, Jesus pointed him in my direction, and let him see what gift he had been to me.
And then in the silence, I knew that yet another season had begun.
The three years to follow have been harder to manage and kind of blurry with losing mom to cancer a few months later, the pandemic, moving and remodeling, plus a new job.
But I still feel Dad and that’s because Dad had Jesus in him.
I wondered how he managed to do what he did for us, but now I know.
It was God the whole time working through a man who was hopelessly devoted to Him.
I just pray I can follow that example, and that my children will see me the same way I see that time with my Dad.
A beautiful season that led me to Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.